Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale is back at it again, flaunting her incredible physique in a tiny string bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. The 23-year-old shared a raunchy new photograph of her sporting the barely-there ensemble to her Instagram account on Monday, February 25, and her followers were certainly a fan of it.

In the steamy post, Kelly was captured laying on her back in front of a set of windowed-doors, which she revealed in the caption were part of her Stockholm hotel room. The model rocked nothing but a skimpy leopard-print bikini that left her nearly naked, with plenty of cleavage peeking out from the side of the triangle-style top. The Swedish-Australian beauty appeared to be in the midst of either putting on or taking off a pair of black boots. Her hand was wrapped around the heel of one shoe that was tucked close to her body, while also showing off the glistening gold watch she wore around her wrist. Meanwhile, Kelly stretched out her other long, tan leg and rested it against the wall, flaunting her derriere. Her backside was almost exposed in its entirety, aside from the minuscule pair of matching bikini bottoms she had on.

Kelly appeared fixated on the task at hand in the sexy photo, but that didn’t take away from her glamorous makeup look. This consisted of a thick eyeliner and a shimmering highlighter applied along her cheekbones.

Fans of the lingerie model went wild for Kelly’s risque look in her most recent social media upload, which racked up 35,000 likes within 24 hours of having been posted. Hundreds of her 1 million followers took to the comments section to show their love for the jaw-dropping shot, many saying that she looked “stunning” and “so hot.”

Kelly — who has walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret five times since her debut in 2013 — indulged her fans in another sexy shot from her hotel room in Sweden just a few days ago, taking a selfie with the help of a full-length mirror to show off her incredible physique, one that was covered by nothing more than a small white towel.

The model explained to InStyle Australia in March of last year how she maintains her flawless figure, even when she’s away from home.

“I workout six days a week, even when I’m traveling I make it work,” she said. “I do a lot of pilates, jump-rope, running and walking. I try to walk between twenty and thirty kilometers per day, which is really far!”