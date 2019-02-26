Ivanka Trump Gets Dragged On Twitter For Claiming That ‘Most Americans’ Don’t Want Job Guarantees

Ivanka Trump sat down with Fox and Friends for an interview set to air on Sunday, and publicly shared her thoughts on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. The Green New Deal would completely alter the nation’s stance on climate change, but ostensibly would also guarantee federal jobs and healthcare to those who wished it. Trump mused that Americans would likely not be in favor for this, and that they would rather work for the jobs they have — instead of having things handed to them.

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. People want to work for what they get. So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want,” Trump said, as Vogue reported.

Twitter was quick to jump on the businesswoman, saying that her claims are bold considering that she is employed by her father, President Donald Trump, and that she grew up wealthy — likely having the things she wanted handed to her because of her family’s notoriety and fortune.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi quickly took to Twitter to respond to Trump’s comments, saying that most folks just want a livable wage — and that they mostly seek financial security, a luxury not many have in this country.

Actually a lot of people would like a fair living wage & financial security for their families. "Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps" is, and has always been, a conservative fairytale meant to keep the working class down and allow the rich to keep profiting off of them. https://t.co/7ecztvyag0 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 26, 2019

Trevor Noah of The Daily Show also blasted Trump in a tweet, sharing a highlighted blurb from her 2009 book The Trump Card. The blurb tells the tale of gaining staff members as customers for her juvenile lemonade business, something that fans of Noah’s sensed as “forced purchases,” and not symbolic of hard work. Her critics interpreted this as an example of Ivanka Trump having things come to her easy because of her last name, as evident by their comments on his post.

When life gives you lemonade, sell it to the staff. Ivanka Trump on working for what you get, from “The Trump Card,” 2009: pic.twitter.com/E53xQESd40 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 26, 2019

Celebrities weren’t the only ones to jump in with their comments regarding the situation. Many followers of Axios, who published a snippet of the interview in question, took the time to weigh on their thoughts of Trump claims.

“A woman who’s NEVER struggled to make ends meet, succumb to exhaustion from a heavy labor job or cut a coupon IN HER LIFE is giving advice on wages. Sure,” one Twitter user added.

Other folks called Trump’s statements “tone deaf” and “out of touch,” while others wondered how she could make comments on livable wage — or even minimum wage — with little to no experience in that realm of financial instability.

Though Ivanka Trump hasn’t directly shared or talked about the interview in question, she did post some updates on her family’s work in the White House She highlighted the National Family Leave Proposal, the Child Tax Credit expansion, and increase of the Child Development block grants — all aimed at helping American families.

“We are deeply committed to supporting American working families and we’re just getting started,” Trump tweeted.