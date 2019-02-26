‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’ Spoilers: Colton Underwood’s Ladies Face Off & Reality Steve Dishes Out Details

Colton Underwood’s ladies recently taped the upcoming Bachelor: Women Tell All special and it is slated to air on Tuesday, March 5. Spoiler king Reality Steve says he has received the scoop on what happened during filming and it sounds as if viewers have a lot to look forward to with this one.

Reality Steve confirms that the “WTA” did not include Cassie Randolph, Tayshia Adams, or Hannah Godwin, since they are all still involved in upcoming episodes. Some of The Bachelor spoilers that have leaked out from the taping have been inconsistent on whether or not Elyse Dehlbom was there and Reality Steve says she was in Mexico attending a wedding during the taping, thus not in attendance.

During filming, four ladies reportedly spent time in the “hot seat” talking with host Chris Harrison. The Bachelor spoilers indicate that viewers will see Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Hannah Brown, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, and Demi Burnett up on the stage spending some individual time talking about their Bachelor experience.

The Bachelor spoilers tease that there will be several intense segments during the “WTA” as former adversaries face off again. Depending on what it edited out versus left in, it seems that viewers will see Nicole and Onyeka Ehrie butt heads again along with more drama between Demi Burnett and Courtney Curtis.

In addition, there was a lot of friction during the filming of the special as Katie Morton walked through the drama connected to that infamous conversation Caelynn and Cassie Randolph supposedly held. The Bachelor spoilers suggest that things will still seem fairly muddy after all of this and it’ll be interesting to see how fans react to what they hear from Katie and Caelynn.

Colton will spend some time on stage facing his women and Reality Steve’s spoilers share that Caelynn will question him about what went wrong between them. Underwood will talk a bit about the fence jump that will finally be shown Monday night and there will surely be an extended preview that teases what everybody can expect during the final two episodes airing on March 11 and 12.

This Bachelor season of Underwood’s has been a wild one and spoilers hint that there are even crazier moments on the way. Some of these “Tell All” specials can be a little bland, but spoilers suggest that this one truly does have a fair amount of drama involved.

Episode 9 airs on Monday, March 4 and the “Women Tell All” plays out on Tuesday, March 5. Fans are buzzing about this season and can’t wait to see what comes next for Colton Underwood and his Bachelor ladies.