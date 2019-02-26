Kourtney Kardashian Posts Sexy Sisters Photo Amid Scandal

Kourtney Kardashian is proving that the Kardashian-Jenner girls stick together no matter what. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself with Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as the foursome partied together amid Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

In the Instagram photo, Kourtney Kardashian snuggles up to four of her five sisters, with Kim Kardashian noticeably absent from the shot. Kourt is wearing a completely see-through netted dress over a skimpy black bra and underwear set in the photo, leaving little to the imagination.

Kourtney has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is wearing a similar dress with a nude bodysuit underneath.

Khloe has her short, blonde hair parted down the middle and worn straight as she smiles for the camera and sticks her tongue out. She also rocks a full face of makeup, which includes dark brows and lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink lips.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are also in the shot looking stunning, as they pose seductively with their older sisters for the photo op.

It looks like the sisters, including Kim Kardashian, who was seemingly away on business that night, have rallied around Khloe following her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson allegedly split last weekend after the reality star found out the NBA player had cheated on her (again) with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Although Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter True, this time was different as it was with someone that was close to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Sources claim that the family cut Jordyn out of their lives, which has been especially hard for Kylie, who thought of Woods as her sister. However, in this case, it seems that blood is thicker than water, as Kylie and Khloe prove they have no bad feelings between them by partying together for a fun sisters’ retreat amid the cheating scandal.

This week, Khloe also took to Twitter to speak out for the first time since the cheating scandal erupted, thanking her fans for all of their love and support.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another,” Kardashian wrote.

Fans will likely see more of Khloe Kardashian’s drama and her bond with her sisters when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season next month.