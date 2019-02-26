Teddi Mellencamp Admits She’s ‘Not Innocent’ In The Doggy Drama Surrounding Dorit Kemsley’s Chihuahua

Find out what she tweeted.

Did Lisa Vanderpump bring Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards to Vanderpump Dogs in an effort to enlist them to help her make Dorit Kemsley and her family look bad?

Over the weekend, Reality Tea shared a report regarding a series of recent tweets shared by Mellencamp, in which the accountability coach and mother of two seemingly suggested that Vanderpump invited her and Richards to the animal rescue center for a very specific reason.

“I’ve already said multiple times I am not innocent in all of this. But why do you think Kyle and I were brought to Vanderpump Dogs to begin with?” Mellencamp asked in her tweets.

During Mellencamp and Richards’ visit with Vanderpump on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month, Vanderpump revealed Kemsley and her family had not kept Lucy — the chihuahua they adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. However, she also acted as if she was trying to keep the issue a secret.

As fans may recall, Mellencamp claimed she already knew what had happened, because Vanderpump’s longtime employee — John Sessa — had told her about the incident.

During the same episode, Vanderpump sat down for a dinner date with Kemsley and her husband, PK, at Crustacean. There, Vanderpump informed Kemsley that Mellencamp had been brought into the loop by Sessa, but insisted she had not given Mellencamp any additional details.

“Yes, I was told a story of what happened before I arrived that day by John Sessa, Vanderpump Dogs’ Events Coordinator. No, we were not close friends and did not speak regularly,” Mellencamp explained to readers of her Bravo TV blog after the episode aired.

“So, I don’t know why it would behoove Lisa to exaggerate like that to Dorit. Oh wait, I do, but now is not the time for that,” Mellencamp continued, seemingly shading Vanderpump for purposefully acting as if she and Sessa were closer than they really are.

While Mellencamp can’t say a whole lot about what is set to play out between herself, Vanderpump, and the other women as the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues, it seems pretty clear that she would love to divulge more details about what went down during filming that led Vanderpump to isolate herself from the group.

