Irina Shayk Reacted This Way To Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ Performance

It's not what fans expected.

Oscars fans are still talking about the steamy performance of “Shallow” given by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the 91st annual awards show. The actors sang to one another as if there were no one else in the room, but indeed there were as millions of viewers watched on TV and more than 3,400 people were inside the Dolby Theatre. Yet, most of all, Cooper’s longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk was seated in the front row.

Shayk and Cooper, who arrived together with Cooper’s mother Gloria Campano, cut quite a dashing couple. Harper’s Bazaar reported that Cooper wore a black tux by Tom Ford, and Shayk donned a black, long-sleeved Burberry dress with gold embellishments on the hips. The duo, who have been together since 2015, welcomed their first child together, daughter Lea, in 2017, reported People Magazine.

It has been speculated that Cooper and Gaga are romantically involved, but in fact, it is still Shayk that has the actor’s heart and his full support. Elle Magazine reported that it was Shayk, seen in a new video taken inside the Dolby Theatre by an attendee of the awards show, who led the crowd in a round of applause for the couple’s performance of the Academy Award-winning song. You can watch the video in the Elle Magazine report.

Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius. pic.twitter.com/Khy9ooCJDZ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2019

The performance was truly a family affair. Cooper told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that he practiced singing prior to what was undeniably the biggest audience he would ever perform for as a musician by serenading his little girl.

He revealed to Entertainment Tonight prior to the show that he hoped he would “give the people what they wanted” when told that his and Gaga’s duet was the most anticipated performance of the evening. He also said it was “a dream” to tell the story of A Star is Born and “have it be received the way it has been.”

#BradleyCooper and Irina Shayk attend the #Oscars for the first time together, accompanied by Cooper's mom, Gloria Campano. His film #AStarIsBorn , is nominated for seven Oscars tonight including Best Picture, Best Actress (Lady Gaga), and Best Original Song (#Shallow). pic.twitter.com/dBXNoNWDtS — MyNation (@MyNation) February 25, 2019

Cooper also revealed to Entertainment Tonight this little-known detail about the influence the soundtrack had on his daughter. He said that A Star is Born was edited below his daughter’s room, so she was “inundated with noise” for the first six months of her life, quipped the actor. He then joked she may “never want to hear that soundtrack again for the rest of her life.”

Cooper’s name will be attached to two highly-anticipated films in 2019: Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, which the actor is co-producing alongside Todd Phillips and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Avengers: Endgame, where he will voice the adorable character of Rocket.