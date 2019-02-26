John Legend Speaks On R. Kelly Drama: ‘I’m So Glad That The Victims Got To Have Their Voice Heard’

Today wasn’t the first time that singer John Legend spoke out against shamed singer R. Kelly, and it probably won’t be the last, either.

This morning, Legend made an appearance on The Today Show where he spoke about R. Kelly and the sexual assault allegations against him. While John was there to promote his upcoming gig as a coach on The Voice, he also took a little time to slam R. Kelly.

Legend started off by saying that the charges against Kelly have been a “long time coming” before confessing that a lot of people in the industry kind of knew what was going on with the singer but turned a blind eye to it for decades. Now, Legend says that he is glad that the Surviving R. Kelly documentary was made, and he’s glad that the victims finally got a chance to tell their side of the story.

“I’m so glad that the victims got to have their voices heard, and I think them having their voices heard, this story being retold, because it’s been told before, but I think being retold through that medium really brought the issue to a lot of people’s attention, and I think it inspired the law enforcement to move on some things that they weren’t moving on before.”

As fans of the singer know, he was one of a few celebrities to appear in the documentary and speak out against the troubled singer. As Inquisitr shared earlier this year, Legend said that he wanted to appear in the documentary mostly because he doesn’t “give a f**k about protecting a serial child rapist.”

At the time, producer Dream Hampton said that it was difficult to find celebrities to make an appearance on the controversial documentary, and celebs like Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Jay Z, Erykah Badu, and Dave Chappelle all declined invitations to appear on the Lifetime special.

Following his appearance, Kelly received a lot of praise for his bravery in telling his side of the story and speaking out against one of his peers in the industry. But later, the father of two took to Twitter to tell fans that he is not a hero, and he was happy to lend his voice to help in the investigation.

“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women,” he tweeted.

As Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kelly was released from prison after posting $100,000 of the $1 million bail after spending the weekend behind bars. Kelly’s next court hearing is scheduled for March 22.