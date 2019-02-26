Great Dane Gives Birth To 19 Puppies In Arizona

An adorable Great Dane from Arizona is now the proud mama to an impressive 19 puppies!

Though the record for most puppies ever born in a litter was a Mastiff who gave birth to 24 puppies in 2004, the 19 puppies for a single dog is still impressive in its own right. According to the Daily Mail, a massive Great Dane named Cleo delivered 19 pups by Caesarian section this past weekend at Kingman Animal Hospital in Kingman, Arizona.

The procedure was an all hands on deck type approach with 11 staff members assisting in the 40-minute-long operation. Luckily, all of the babies and their mom are in good health and have been taking time to enjoy snuggles with each other after what had to have been a long day.

Cleo’s owners are both dog breeders and they brought her into the hospital when they realized that she was acting more tired than usual. They were shocked to find out that Cleo would end up giving birth to so many pups. According to the report, generally a litter of 13 is considered large but 19 is almost unheard of.

Cassie McEuen, who is the office manager at Kingman Animal Hospital, released a statement on their Facebook page thanking everyone for their hard work and dedication to make sure these pooches were delivered safely.

“Thank you all for the kind words and congrats to the momma dog and our hard working staff that came in for this emergency.”

Much to the delight of Facebook users, they also added photos of the puppies snuggling with their mother. Another photo shows all of the siblings sitting together in a plastic blue bin and they appear to be totally smitten with each other.

So far, the posts have already earned hospital a ton of attention with over 940 comments in addition to 5,000 shares. Many people commented on the post to wish the mom and her new babies well while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how adorable the new puppies are.

“Congratulations to everyone on a terrific job, please ignore all the negative post some people are so miserable they try to make the world that way! Thanks for the beautiful pictures they brighten my day,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Beautiful puppies. I love the black and white ones. Glad mom is doing great. I hope they continue posting pictures and when they old enough post information on buying one to bring to a forever home. I will keep watching.”

Congratulations to the happy, new furry family.