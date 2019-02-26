Mila Kunis Reveals Husband Ashton Kutcher’s Valentine’s Day Fail

It may seem like celebrities have everything figured out, but actress Mila Kunis has proved that to be wrong after revealing her husband, Ashton Kutcher’s, unfortunate Valentine’s Day fail, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Mila appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an episode that will air on Tuesday, February 26. There, she explained to Ellen that Ashton’s thoughtful gift did not quite turn out the way they had expected.

“I love my husband so, so, so, so much… it’s the thought that counts, guys, and it’s such a beautiful thought,” she prefaced before diving into the story.

The Family Guy voice actress explained that outside her kitchen window is a large tree, and that last year, she and her two children — Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2 — were “fascinated” watching a robins nest. They even eventually got to watch baby birds being born.

The experience led to Ashton coming up with a brilliant Valentine’s Day gift for his wife of almost four years.

Mila revealed that her husband got her two lovebirds for the heart-themed holiday — or, at least, that’s what he thought he had purchased. Upon taking them to a “bird lady” at the recommendation of the talk show host, who is also neighbors with the couple, they found out that Ashton’s present was not exactly what it seemed.

Ashton Kutcher's Valentine's Day gift to Mila Kunis didn't go quite as planned.https://t.co/sM8HI1y1xs — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 26, 2019

“When we brought our little lovebirds in to get their nails trimmed or, you know, things that people do with birds, she informed us that we, in fact, did not have lovebirds but instead have parakeets,” she said. “They’re called budgies. We have budgies.”

The 35-year-old explained that the mix-up happened after her husband contacted a pet store that confirmed they were selling lovebirds, though it appears that was not the case.

“They lied to him and sold him lovebirds and they were parakeets,” Ellen said, which Mila confirmed.

Ashton and Mila had no idea about the mistaken identity of their new pets until bringing them to the bird lady, with the actress even recalling how the couple gushed over how the birds looked “so in love.”

But despite the mishap, Mila doesn’t seem to be too distraught over the revelation about her Valentine’s Day gift.

“Now we have a really beautiful two little parakeets,” she said, before making sure the audience understood that they did not own lovebirds.

“Because that’s not what lovebirds look like,” she added.

Ashton may have made a mistake with his Valentine’s Day gift, but he has certainly proved in the past that he can follow through with presents. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Dude, Where’s My Car? actor and his wife hilariously gifted pals Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell a shower curtain with a huge image of Ashton and Mila’s faces on it for Christmas this past year.