‘This Is Us’ Teasers: Jack’s Death Overshadows The Big Three In ‘The Graduates’

Fans of This is Us will likely relive their feelings of horror over Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) demise once again as his kids, The Big Three, prepare to graduate from high school and escape the trauma of their father’s death in an upcoming episode titled “The Graduates.”

While there is no scheduled episode for Tuesday, February 26, This is Us fans will likely need a week to ready themselves for what promises to be a tearjerker series of events in the lives of the fictional characters of Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley).

As a new episode teaser revealed, Kevin has fallen off the wagon, leaving his sobriety behind after the discovery that his father’s brother was alive, and not dead as Jack had told his family. In a flash-forward scene, Kate is seen being rushed to the hospital, leading fans to believe her pregnancy is in jeopardy.

“The Graduates” will likely explore more than the official NBC press site reveals about the episode, which provides the following synopsis, per Elite Daily.

“Kevin keeps a secret from Zoe. Randall gets unexpected news about Deja. In the past, the Big Three graduate from high school.”

Digging deeper into the episode, the show’s official teaser trailer reveals a bit more than the official NBC synopsis, with several scenes set in both the present day and the past. In the show’s newest episode, Rebecca is approached by a man who seems to be interested in her romantically soon after Jack’s death. It is unclear how she responds to his proposition.

Shooting forward towards the present day, Kate asks Kevin if he is “okay” when they are at a party and he sees an open bar. Finally, Kate is wheeled into the hospital where her husband Toby is waiting for her.

The revelation that Rebecca could have been dating until she renewed her friendship with Jack’s best friend Miguel is a real game-changer for fans of the show, who believed that the character devoted herself solely to her children during the period after their father’s tragic death.

This Is Us is currently on a one-week hiatus. NBC will replace the series on February 26 for the debut of World of Dance, starring celebrity judges Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, and Derek Hough. WOD will debut following the second night of The Voice‘s two-night blind auditions premiere.

This is Us will return on Tuesday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.