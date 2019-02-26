Kim Kardashian Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Corset Minidress

Kim Kardashian has taken Canada by storm. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a dazzling appearance at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts on Monday, where she attended the VIP preview of the upcoming Thierry Mugler exhibition.

In classic Kim Kardashian style, the gorgeous 38-year-old TV personality showed up to the glamorous event rocking not one, but two different Thierry Mugler designs, both of which perfectly showcased her hourglass figure. Later that night, the KUWTK star took to social media to show off her incredible outfits and got some viral attention in the process.

As seen in a number of photos shared to Twitter, Kim arrived at the exhibition wearing a spectacular sheer pink gown complete with a golden breastplate and matching Perspex heels. The reality TV star turned heads and sent pulses racing in the flowing see-through number, which gave an ample view of her endless pins.

The toga-like, pale pink dress – a stunning creation by Thierry Mugler – channeled Kim’s inner goddess, echoing a “dramatic Greek goddess-inspired” look, as noted by People magazine.

At the same time, the splendid frock also conjured up images of Wonder Woman on account of its golden breastplate, as remarked by the Daily Mail. The jaw-dropping breastplate, which essentially was a semi-sheer plastic corset, highlighted Kim’s tiny waist and put her ample bust on display.

In Montreal for the Thierry Mugler Exhibition. Look 1 pic.twitter.com/FCHxRUJ2F4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 26, 2019

The reality TV star completed her look with matching pumps and a sheer cuff bracelet. Kim made sure that all of the attention was focused on the dress by going for simple, understated makeup, which consisted of some shimmering gold eyeshadow and nude lipstick. In addition, she styled her raven tresses in a “chic, yet messy updo” that beautifully complemented her Thierry Mugler gown.

“Kim rocked a sultry bedhead look as she tied her hair up in bun, leaving a few strands to cover one eye,” stated the Daily Mail.

After wowing the crowd in the remarkable flowing pink frock, Kim slipped into another show-stopping dress by Thierry Mugler. The KUWTK star continued her tribute to the renowned French designer by donning a vintage corset dress that left very little to the imagination.

The striking minidress boasted a shell-like top created from tight pleats, which flared out into a skimpy rectangular base that accentuated Kim’s curvy hips. Meanwhile, the plunging neckline put her generous cleavage on full display, barely containing her buxom curves.

In a sultry photo shared on Twitter, Kim looked every inch the siren as she modeled the curve-hugging minidress, nearly spilling out of the shell-like top.

“This little number was right on par with Kim’s signature style as the boned bodice, cinched waist, and mini hemline emphasized her curvaceous figure,” noted the Daily Mail.

The KUWTK star teamed up her vintage corset minidress with a pair of white strappy heels and accessorized with two statement bracelets.

Aside from the quick wardrobe change, Kim also showcased a new hairstyle. As she stepped out in her second Thierry Mugler dress, the reality TV star wore her dark locks twisted into thick tendrils that made up a creative, sculpture-like updo.

In a short video uploaded on Twitter, Kim offered a glimpse behind the scenes as she filmed herself switching from one outfit to the other.

Her latest social media posts were greatly appreciated by her vast Twitter following. The white corset dress photo, in which Kim put on a very busty display, garnered more than 109,000 likes and a little shy of 850 comments. In addition, one of the posts in which she modeled the sheer pink dress raked up 100,000 likes and close to 970 comments on Twitter.