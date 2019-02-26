Chip & Joanna Gaines Have Taken The Next Step To Royalty By Purchasing A Historic Castle

Chip and Joanna Gaines are considered royalty of the home improvement business, but now it is getting real fast. They have just purchased a 129-year-old castle in Waco, Texas, and as you may have guessed, it’s a definite fixer upper.

The HGTV stars had reportedly been eyeing this 6,700-square-foot property for some time now, even making several attempts to buy it from the current owner. The Cottonland Castle is located in the Castle Heights neighborhood. According to the sign that sits out front in the yard, the stone building started in 1890 by John Tennant and has had many owners since then. It has sat vacant for 20 years now and is quite run down, as seen in photos provided by The Daily Mail.

Magnolia spokesman, John Marsicano, confirmed in a statement that Chip and Joanna Gaines are the proud new owners of the historic castle. He also explained that they do have definite plans to renovate.

“The property is an iconic piece of Waco’s history and while specific plans have not yet been determined, one thing is for certain: their efforts will focus on fully completing the home’s long overdue and well deserved restoration.”

The listing was set at $425,000, but there has not been an official confirmation on exactly how much the final sale was. The three-story building has a total of eight fireplaces, a library and a sun room where you can view the swimming pool and cabana. The Honduran mahogany woodwork captures the beauty on the inside, as well as the pink granite fireplace.

The 6,700-square-foot Cottonland Castle is nestled along Austin Avenue. The historic building is back on the market after it was purchased in 2014. #WeekendWacoUpdate #CottonlandCastle #AustinAvenue #ForSale #WacoRealEstatehttps://t.co/sz4ayYTrI3 pic.twitter.com/s6txIPIrDp — H&A Real Estate Team (@HarrellRETeam) February 23, 2019

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true castle if it didn’t have a tower and servant quarters. The interesting diamond-shaped windows in the tower adds to the unique quality of the castle. The basement right under the tower also has a wine cellar. The property has a stone wall surrounding it. It will be interesting to see how and when the Fixer Upper stars will go about their renovation process. It’s a lot of work, but they are up to the challenge.

It seems that Chip and Joanna Gaines are building an empire of projects. They are also opening up a brand new coffee shop in March, according to a previous report by Inquisitr.

With raising a family of five and all of their various projects they have going on, life has become quite busy for Chip and Joanna Gaines. Stay tuned to see what these new royals in home improvement will do with their new investment.