Meek Mill Flirts With Kourtney Kardashian On Her Sexy New Instagram Snap

Meek Mill is not shy when it comes to speaking his mind on Instagram, and this time the rapper was spotted blatantly flirting with Kourtney Kardashian after she posted a racy new photo.

When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social media to share a series of sexy new photos with her younger sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Meek couldn’t help but praise her curvy assets in the comment section. In one of the pictures, Kourt poses with her back turned to the camera while wearing a very risque sheer pantsuit that revealed her black lace bra and thong bottoms underneath. Her peachy booty is on full display, and each of her sisters can be seen grabbing it while also posing seductively for the camera. The Championships artist took notice, and commented “Ass Phat in the second pic,” along with a shrugging emoji.

And as reported by Hollywood Life, many of her 73.8 million followers were actually encouraging her to engage in the flirtatious interaction. “Get you a Meek Mill,” one online user commented, while another one chimed in, “Here for it.” Many of her fans praised the rapper for shooting his shot, while the more protective ones joked that he would never stand a chance with the 39-year-old reality TV star.

As fans of the KUWTK family will know, Kourtney, who shares three children with her ex Scott Disick, has been in the market for a while now after having split from her last boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in the summer of 2018. She has since been linked to a string of men, including 20-year-old model Luka Sabbat, and accountant David Dee Duron, but she never went public with any of those rumored relationships.

But despite the fact that Kourtney was indeed putting on the sexiest display for the siblings’ impromptu photo shoot, it is possible that this was their way to keep Khloe distracted from the major drama that’s been surrounding the family for a week now, after it was reported that her now-ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

And while Khloe has been posting some not-so cryptic heartbreak-related messages on Instagram lately, she is also putting on a brave face and showing her baby daddy what he’s been missing. Kylie, on the other hand, is said to be devastated to see her closest friendship come to an end, as she was forced to kick Jordyn out of her guest house after she learned of the alleged cheating.