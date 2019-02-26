Zac Efron & Selena Gomez Are Getting Cozy, Per ‘Radar Online’

Two former Disney Channel stars have been cozying up to one another, as Radar Online revealed. Zac Efron and Selena Gomez have been hanging out regularly, and a source shared that there’s a definite “attraction” between the maybe-couple – though friends close to both Efron and Gomez have some serious concerns.

The concern over the duo – who met on the set of Neighbors 2 – hooking up lies in the fact that both Efron and Gomez have both attended rehab for different reasons. That means both stars need rigid, conformed schedules to keep them on track and out of trouble.

“A lot of people think their chemistry is a recipe for disaster. Both of them tend to go off the rails when they’re not living a fully focused, hyper-regimented lifestyle with a team of helpers keeping them on track,” the source revealed.

Efron has had a lengthy history of legal and drug trouble and has attended rehab a handful of times to help cope with his opioid addiction after overdosing on oxycodone. The Baywatch star has since enlisted the help of a sober coach to help keep him on the straight and narrow and has been avoiding high-profile shindigs, such as the 2014 Oscars after-party to ease him of any temptation that may occur.

He’s also opened up about his alcohol and drug abuse, saying that his hectic, back-to-back filming schedule caused a gap in his life that he filled with mind-altering substances, which quickly got out of hand.

“I had done films back-to-back-to-back. I was burnt out. There was something lacking, some sort of hole that I couldn’t really fill up. I was just so deep into my work, it was really the only thing I had,” Efron, now 31, shared, as CNN reported.

Efron further stated that despite it all, he wouldn’t take anything back – he finds comfort in the lessons he had learned.

Gomez, whose health struggles with lupus have brought on bouts of anxiety and depression, had previously checked herself into mental health facilities to learn coping mechanisms to help her gain control over her anguishing thoughts. She was also hospitalized for a low, white blood cell count, which a friend surmised may have occurred due to hard partying, overuse of alcohol, and lack of sleep.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me. My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting on stage or right after leaving the stage. Basically, I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it — which, I think, was a complete distortion,” Gomez said of one of her rehab stints, as Us Weekly reported.

Despite concerns over a budding relationship, the insider said that the duo has been trying to put their friend’s fears to rest, and insist that they are just “happy to reconnect.”