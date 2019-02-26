Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Tributes

Gisele and Tom swapped sweet messages for one another after a decade of marriage.

Gisele Bundchen is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Tom Brady with a very public tribute. The supermodel gushed over her football-playing husband in a sweet post on her Instagram page where she shared three old and new photos of the two together alongside a very sweet message to commemorate a decade of marriage.

In the caption of the February 26 upload, Gisele admitted that she’d had an “incredible” 10 years with the New England Patriots quarterback before adding that she knows they still have “many many years to come” together.

The former Victoria’s Secret model posted the loving message for her man in English before then writing the message again in her native language of Portuguese, as she originally hails from Brazil.

Bundchen’s message for Brady came shortly after the athlete posted his own loving message online in celebration of the achievement.

Tom uploaded a photo that showed them sharing a kiss on their wedding day 10 years ago to his Instagram account and even sweetly referred to the supermodel and mother of two of his children as “#bosslady.”

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed,” Brady wrote on the social media site.

“I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” he then continued in the sweet message he shared for Gisele. “Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could.”

The football player continued to his wife, “You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!”

He then finished up his heartfelt post with a star emoji, a red love heart emoji, and another emoji with two hearts for eyes.

Brady’s loving message actually came just days after he shared another gushing tribute for Bundchen – as The Inquisitr recently reported revealed her husband’s one weakness – on his Instagram as she was recognized by the UCLA Institute of Environment and Sustainability.

E! News reported that the couple showed off a whole lot of PDA as they posed together on the red carpet, sharing kisses for the cameras. Tom also had a loving message for her at the big event.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

“She’s just a wonderful woman [and] inspiring to me in so many ways,” he said of Bundchen, adding that he feels “so, very blessed.”

Gisele and Tom have two children together, as they’re parents to 9-year-old Benjamin and 6-year-old Vivian. Brady is also dad to his 11-year-old son John with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.