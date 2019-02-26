Reese Witherspoon Says Lookalike Daughter Ava Has Taught Her A Lot About Makeup Application

While Reese Witherspoon may be one of the biggest and most well-known celebrities on the planet, that doesn’t stop her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, from teaching her mom a thing or two about makeup.

The actress is used to getting her hair and makeup done for awards shows and usually has a glam squad at her disposal. So, it doesn’t come as a huge shock that Witherspoon could learn a thing or two when it comes to learning how to apply makeup on her own. The actress recently told People that her 19-year-old daughter watches a lot of YouTube makeup tutorials and she has become somewhat of a master of makeup herself.

“I learn a lot from my daughter [about makeup]. Her understanding of how to apply it is so extensive.”

“If I have to do my makeup for a dinner or something, I’ll be like, ‘Ava, can you fix my eyeshadow? I can’t remember what goes in the crease,’ because she has this intense knowledge about how to shade. It’s crazy,” Witherspoon continued.

The mother of three says that when her daughter turned 17-years-old, she already knew how to do the perfect red carpet look. And Ava also taught her mom a valuable trick with makeup highlighter, something that Reese now uses on a daily basis.

“She [also] taught me how to put highlighter on my brow bones and the top of my cheekbones. I really liked the way it looked, so now it’s just become part of my makeup routine.”

Witherspoon’s kind words about her daughter didn’t just stop with makeup. The 42-year-old actress says that Ava is an “extraordinary young woman” who is passionate about a number of things including helping people, making a change, and bettering the world in general. Plain and simple, Witherspoon just says that she is proud to be Ava’s mom.

The actress will also take to her Instagram account to share photos with her beloved daughter from time to time. Most recently, Witherspoon posted a solo shot of Ava on Instagram to honor her birthday. In the cute snapshot, Phillippe poses in jeans and a white t-shirt as she wears her long, blonde locks down and at her shoulders. The teenager looks like a spitting image of her mother and the caption of the image is incredibly sweet.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @avaphillippe!????You are the sunshine in my life!☀️ Love you to the moon and back! “

Reese’s sweet tribute earned her a lot of attention with over 670,000 likes in addition to 4,900 comments. What a sweet mother/ daughter duo.