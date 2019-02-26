Bradley Cooper Steps Out With Irina Shayk Just Hours After Steamy Oscars Performance With Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper and his wife Irina Shayk were spotted going for a driver together on Monday, the day after he took to the stage at the 2019 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga for a very steamy rendition of their hit song “Shallow.”

The two A Star Is Born co-stars performed their Oscar-winning song on Sunday night, and social media went wild due to the chemistry that they shared on stage. At the end of the performance, Cooper joined Gaga at the piano and they gazed lovingly at each other, which only served to further fuel the rumors that something else might be going on between them other than friendship. Many shot those rumors straight away after Shayk was seen getting on her feet straight away and leading the standing ovation that her beau enjoyed at the Dolby Theater, and she was also later seen hugging Gaga as soon as they returned to their seats.

The longtime couple was then photographed the next day in their car looking slightly annoyed, which was likely due to exhaustion and the fact that they were being followed by paparazzi, as Hollywood Life reports. And, according to previous HL reports, the actor-director is committed to his relationship with the supermodel, with whom he shares a little daughter, Lea, and they are even ready to focus on expanding their family.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Bradley has been telling people that he and Irina would like to have another baby soon,” a source revealed.

“Bradley is obsessed with his daughter and loves being a dad. [A Star Is Born] and his directorial debut was very important to him, so he wanted to focus on awards season and wait to really focus on baby number two until after the Oscars. But he’s very, very open that he’s ready for another child.”

Cooper and Gaga have been on a hectic press run together the past few months as they traveled around the world for awards season, but now that their schedule is less chaotic, he might be spending more time with his family. As for Gaga, she recently became single again after calling off her engagement to her ex-fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, just before the Oscars.

Fans of the singer first started wondering if she was no longer engaged to Carino when she turned up to the Grammys on February 10 without her engagement ring, and her representative confirmed the split a few days later. There were multiple rumors hinting at why she broke up with her fiance, but an insider told HL the real reason why it happened.

“Gaga felt like she and Christian were no longer on the same page romantically. She still loves him, but feels some of their spark faded,” the source explained.