‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Posts Emotional Tribute To Late Dad On Instagram

Lala Kent opened up about the loss.

Lala Kent looked back on the tragic passing of her father, Kent Burningham, ahead of Monday’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Along with a solo shot of her dad, the reality star and actress told fans that they would soon see how emotionally broken she was after he died.

“Tonight you will see a small part of the pain I feel since my dad passed away. I think about him every minute of every day. I cry often. I still call his phone and leave a message. I do whatever I possibly can to feel peaceful,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kent lost her father in April of last year, just as filming was set to begin on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

In her Instagram post, Kent acknowledged that her brief split from now-fiance Randall Emmett would likely take center stage during the episode, but said she wanted her fans and followers to know that a lot of what she went through during Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules was the result of the emotional impact she suffered due to Burningham’s death.

“I’ve learned that the passing of my dad will never be something that gets easier with time. My heart will never be whole again,” Kent said. “My life will always feel emptier than before- but each day I will find new ways to cope a little better. I’ve questioned my beliefs often. I believe there is a higher power looking after me for the mere fact that I’m still breathing after such great loss.”

While last night’s show also saw Kent opening up about her and Emmett’s split, the couple didn’t stay away from one another for long and by September of last year, they were back together and engaged.

During the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Kent was seen speaking to boss Lisa Vanderpump at SUR Restaurant, where she works as a hostess, about the death of her father, and about the death of Vanderpump’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, which occurred around the same time.

As fans may have heard, the brother of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was found dead after allegedly committing suicide by overdose last spring, just weeks before production was set to begin on each of Vanderpump’s two shows.

To see more of Kent, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.