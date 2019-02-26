Jordyn Woods Security Clearance To Kylie Jenner’s House Has Been Revoked, Per ‘HL’

It seems as though Kylie Jenner is taking all of the necessary steps to rid her life of former BFF Jordyn Woods, at least for the time being.

In Kylie’s latest move of kicking Jordyn to the curb, she has gone to drastic measures to make sure that Woods doesn’t come into her home. According to Hollywood Life, Kylie isn’t just denying Woods from entering her Hidden Hills mansion, she’s also preventing her from even stepping foot in her upscale neighborhood. According to an insider, Woods is prohibited from entering the neighborhood under any circumstances.

“Her security clearance has been revoked. She can’t come and go as she pleases anymore.”

Last week, Kylie kicked Jordyn out of her guest house and now the 21-year-old is at home living with her mother, Elizabeth Woods, as she waits for the whole scandal to blow over. And as the Inquisitr also shared, the Kardashian sisters have cut Woods out of all of their businesses. Once a part of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie has put her collaboration with Jordyn on sale and now that it’s sold out, she has no plans of restocking.

Jenner also slashed the price of her lip kit called “Jordy” from $27 to $13.50 and again has no plans to restock it. And Khloe Kardashian has also cut Woods out of her Good American business. Jordyn used to have her own page on the website but Kardashian has already removed every single image of Woods.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe have all un-followed Woods on social media but Kylie and Kendall are still following her on the social media platform. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Woods is desperately trying to speak with any member of the Kardashian family who is willing to talk to her, but she may be getting herself into even more trouble as she allegedly keeps changing the story on what went down.

“Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” an insider shared “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

The source goes on to report that Woods “very much wants to be forgiven,” but at this time, it isn’t looking too good for her. All of the sisters have basically cut her out of their lives, but an insider says that Kylie may be open to forgiving Jordyn at some point down the road. However, everything is too fresh right now.