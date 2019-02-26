Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup-Free In New Video Revealing Her Beauty Secrets

JLo went barefaced in a new video that revealed some of her surprising makeup tips.

Jennifer Lopez is going makeup-free in a new video posted to her Instagram account as she gave fans a look at how she gets glammed up before big events, as well as a sneak-peek at her beauty secrets. Daily Mail reported this week that JLo shared a look at herself getting ready for the Oscars in a video shared on February 25, which showed her going from barefaced to glam by getting her hair and makeup done.

The “Dinero” singer showed off her clean face as she consulted her glam team, proving that she’s most definitely a natural beauty. The upload had Jennifer without a stitch of makeup on her face, though her skin was still flawless as she took a look at her uber-glamorous Academy Awards red carpet dress.

She also had her hair undone, rocking her natural, shorter wet hair as she was filmed behind the scenes preparing for the big show shortly after sharing a stunning makeup free selfie with her fans last month, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The video also gave Lopez’s fans a look at some of her top makeup secrets. The star sat in the makeup chair as she had her team got her looking a little more glamorous, while the video revealed that the mom of twins actually over lines her lips to make them look larger and also contour her face and nose.

The clip showed JLo getting her eyebrows filled in while her makeup artist blended dark eyeshadow on her eyelids and under her eyes. The Second Act star then described her look for the big event as being “a touch of old Hollywood.”

In the caption, Jennifer shared with her 87 million followers on the social media site that she was enjoying some “Oscars prep” before hitting the red carpet with her boyfriend of more than two years, Alex Rodriguez.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lopez actually rocked two looks on February 25. In addition to her embellished red carpet gown, Jennifer then got changed as she hit the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party into a blue Zuhair Murad gown.

Jennifer’s sneak-peek at how she gets glam comes shortly after she and A-Rod previously gave fans a look behind the scenes at how they keep their amazing bodies in check.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Inquisitr also shared last month that Alex uploaded a clip to social media showing the twosome in the gym together while both taking part in a pretty grueling 10-day diet challenge that saw them both cut out sugar and carbs.

The video had them both working up a serious sweat at a Miami, Florida, gym. Jennifer and Alex did a number of different exercises in the upload and even did a funny dance together as they enjoyed a workout session together.