Lisa Rinna’s ‘Disapppointed’ In Lisa Vanderpump ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Behavior, Feels She Should Have Been Demoted

Find out what she's saying about her refusal to film with the cast.

Lisa Rinna believes Lisa Vanderpump set “a really bad example of women in the workplace” during production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

During an interview on Jenny McCarthy’s podcast series, via All About the Real Housewives, Rinna opened up about her thoughts on Vanderpump’s decision to avoid the cast throughout production before allegedly being “out of sight, out of mind” for the second half of filming.

After first explaining that she understands everyone’s grieving process is different, Rinna said she was “disappointed” in the fact that Vanderpump chose to distance herself from her and her co-stars rather than reach out and explain why she didn’t feel she was able to continue production.

“To not show up for work and not contact any of us for two and a half months, I’m so disappointed in that behavior,” she added.

Rinna then pointed out that if one of Vanderpump’s employees at her many restaurants quit showing up for work for an extended period of time, they would be fired. Meanwhile, after Vanderpump did just that to Bravo TV, she faced no consequences.

According to Rinna, she makes a point to act professionally in everything that she does and is raising her two daughters, models Amelia and Delilah, to be the same, no matter what they may be going through personally.

“You show up to work. And if you can’t, you say to somebody, I’m in trouble, help me. That’s what I’m the most sad about and disappointed because I think it’s a really bad example of women in the workplace,” Rinna said.

Rinna went on to tell radio host McCarthy that it simply wasn’t fair that she and the rest of the cast filmed full seasons of the show to fulfill the duties of their full-time role, for their full-time paychecks, while Vanderpump did only a half of a season for the same thing.

“That is unbelievable,” she fumed.

Vanderpump had a falling out with her co-stars in September of last year and later that month, Rinna called her out on Instagram for refusing to shoot a cast photo for Season 9 with the group. Since then, Vanderpump has not been seen in public with any member of the reality series’ cast.

