‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton Is Like A ‘Jungle Gym’ For Adam Levine’s Kids

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have a competitive bromance like no other. Levine may not trust the country icon with his prodigies on The Voice, but he would definitely trust Shelton with the most important people in his life – his kids. The coaches of NBC’s hit singing competition opened up to People about what goes on behind the scenes, and Levine revealed that Shelton is like a babysitter for all the children on set.

“I don’t trust him really in any way except with that kinda stuff. He’s good with kids,” the 39-year-old pop star explained ahead of the Season 16 premiere on Monday evening.

Shelton, 42, chimed in to say that the children on set love to jump on him, but he doesn’t mind.

“I’m like a big jungle gym to kids,” he said. “If I’m in the room, [kids] are on my arms. They’re hanging off my legs and punching my stomach because it jiggles. It’s entertaining to them. You can always find the kids in the room if I’m there.”

While Shelton does not have children of his own, his girlfriend since 2015, Gwen Stefani, has three boys: Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston. Shelton often spends his time as a parent of sorts to her kids, according to Celebrity Insider.

The two coaches explained that Levine’s daughters with model Behati Prinsloo, 1-year-old Gio Grace and 2-year-old Dusty Rose, often visit their father on set.

For Levine, as well as returning coach Kelly Clarkson and newcomer John Legend, being able to see their children often is a major perk of working on The Voice. All three coaches have homes in Los Angeles, where the show is filmed.

“It’s fun, and it’s a chance to be home,” Legend said. “You get to work in Los Angeles where you live, and I get to see my kids all the time. It’s actually quite nice.”

Legend shares daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, 9 months, with wife Chrissy Teigen.

The Voice coaches’ kids have even made friends with each other. As Clarkson explained, her 2-year-old son Remington Alexander and 4-year-old daughter River Rose love to visit the set to play with show host Carson Daly’s kids or Stefani’s kids. Daly has one son, Jackson James, 10, and two daughters, London Rose, 4, and Etta Jones, 6.

Season 16 of The Voice premiered on Monday evening at 8 p.m. In just the first episode of Blind Auditions, the coaches have already seen some impressive and unusual performances, TVLine reported. Episode 2 of the Blind Auditions will premiere on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on NBC.