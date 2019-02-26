Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of Hilary Gallagher, Mitch Trubisky’s Girlfriend, On Instagram

Hillary Gallagher and Mitch Trubisky attend a wedding together.
Hillary Gallagher / Instagram
Celebrities

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky appears to have a new leading lady in his life. While he may be on break from the NFL season, Trubisky’s personal life appears to be heating up. This past weekend, a college student named Hillary Gallagher generated buzz when she took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself and Mitch together at what appears to be a wedding in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first photo that she has posted to her Instagram account with Trubisky, so it’s unclear if the relationship is new or if they’re just now making it public.

The photo of the pair has already generated a lot of attention with over 4,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Gallagher did not include any words in the caption of the image, but she did include a heart emoji. According to 12up, Hillary is a student at the Florida State University and she also happens to be a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Check out the top 10 sexiest photos of Trubisky’s new girlfriend.

1. Lady In Red

View this post on Instagram

good day for a swim

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

When one lives in Florida, it’s only natural to want to go swimming all the time. In this particular snapshot, Hillary absolutely stuns in red.

2. Dressed To Impress

View this post on Instagram

???????? check out @georgiajewels give away

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

It’s safe to say that Gallagher’s fashion game is on point. When the Florida State student isn’t busy hitting the beach, she appears to enjoy going out with friends.

3. Bikini Babes

Can you say good genetics? In this photo, Hillary is photographed with her younger sister who also happens to be incredibly beautiful.

4. Sweet Summer

View this post on Instagram

Sweet summertime????

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

Once again, Hillary is really making us miss summer and everything that goes along with it.

5. Short Shorts

View this post on Instagram

????????

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

This particular photo gained a lot of attention for Gallagher, earning her over 7,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. That’s not too shabby at all.

6. Lounging Around

View this post on Instagram

Life is better at the beach????

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

Even when she’s just lounging around with pineapple in hand, Hillary still looks nothing short of amazing.

7. Hanging Out

View this post on Instagram

mood

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

It seems as though this photo was taken at Hillary’s home in Ohio, which also happens to be a backdrop for a lot of her Instagram photos in the summer.

8. Florida State Gal

View this post on Instagram

BAE VISITED ME

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

In true sorority girl fashion, this photo shows Hillary hitting the Florida State Pike House frat.

9. Candid Shot

View this post on Instagram

Can't wait to spend the next four years in Florida #fsu20

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

Hillary announces to her followers that she has chosen to attend college at Florida State. She will graduate in 2020.

10. Miami Beach

View this post on Instagram

Miami????????

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

Another day, another beach. Clearly, Gallagher was meant to be a Florida chick.