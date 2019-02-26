Carly Rae Jepsen Is Dropping Two New Songs This Week

Carly Rae Jepsen is treating her fans to not just one but two new singles this week. Last week, Jepsen posted a photo of her on a boombox via her social media pages announcing it was one week until we got to hear the song “Now That I Found You.” However, yesterday she tweeted that another track from her will drop the same day titled “No Drug Like Me.”

She shared a mini video clip to her 10.5 million Twitter followers while announcing “No Drug Like Me,” which had fans excited. The tweet got over 4,000 likes and over 100 comments. Both the songs will drop Wednesday, February 27. These will be the first single releases since “Party For One,” which was released in late 2018.

The “Call Me Maybe” hitmaker is known for her catchy pop anthems and has a large LGBTQ+ following. The hit show Queer Eye dropped a teaser for its forthcoming third season, with a little snippet of the track “Now That I Found You” to promote Carly’s upcoming release.

Jepsen rose to fame in 2007 when she competed on the fifth series of talent show Canadian Idol, where she placed third. The following year, she released her debut album Tug of War.

“When I saw the reality show of Idol, I was like, ‘That’s not how it’s going to happen, that can’t be it for me,'” Carly admitted to Yahoo. However, she soon changed her mind.

“But it really was a game-changer, and I have no regrets in doing that show. I think from that experience I learned that it is important to not knock down different opportunities, because it might just be the thing that really helps you, or gives you that leg up that you need.”

Four years later, she released her second studio album, Kiss. This record still remains her most successful. The album contained the global hits “Call Me Maybe” and “Good Time,” as well as a collaboration with Justin Bieber titled “Beautiful.”

Emotion became her third studio in June 2015, which was met with huge acclaim from fans and critics. The record holds a Metacritic score of 77/100. The album contained the hit single “I Really Like You,” which was followed up with three more singles — “Run Away With Me,” “Your Type,” and “Boy Problems.” An EP titled Emotion: Side B was released on its first anniversary in 2016. The project features eight songs that were cut from the original project. To support the Emotion era, Jepsen went on a tour named after a song on the album, “Gimme Love.”