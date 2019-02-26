Katy Perry Reveals The Details Of Orlando Bloom’s Helicopter Proposal

Katy Perry’s engagement ring has been seen all around the world and now, Entertainment Tonight reports, the pop star has the details about the Valentine’s Day when her now-fiance Orlando Bloom got down on one knee.

The “Chained To The Rhythm” singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, February 25, where she sported a gorgeous off-the-shoulder gold dress and opened up about the exciting night.

“It was Valentine’s Day…I thought we were going to see some art after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter,” the 34-year-old explained.

Host Jimmy Kimmel labeled the scene “very Bachelor,” to which Katy laughed and expressed relief that she no longer has to sign up for the famous reality dating show.

She continued, revealing that while they were in the air, Bloom’s intentions were for his now bride-to-be to get distracted by a sweet love note he had written as he pulled the engagement ring box out of his jacket pocket and prepared to pop the question, though there was a small snafu in the plan.

Unfortunately, the box holding Katy’s stunning flower-shaped ring was a little too big for his pocket, and the actor ended up tugging at it so hard to get it out that he not only ripped his coat pocket but also accidentally smashed a bottle of champagne with his elbow.

Ultimately, though, the singer gushed that her fiance did “so well” with the occasion, which ended with the couple landing on an L.A. rooftop where Katy’s friends and family were.

And while most of the credit has to go to Orlando for creating such a sweet and special night for his fiancee, some has to be given to the fast-food chain that sparked their romance in 2016.

“We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years ago at the Golden Globes,” Perry recalled to the late night show host. “He stole one off my table…he took it and I was like, ‘Wait! Who-oh, wow, you’re so hot. Fine, take it.'”

The pop star later caught up with the Lord of the Rings actor at an after-party to ask him how the burger was, and the rest was history.

“And then, you know, cut to…” she joked, flashing her sparkling engagement ring to the camera.

Her engagement was not Katy’s only big event on Valentine’s Day two weeks ago, as she also dropped her new single “365” with DJ and record producer Zedd, as well as a music video for the track.