Janet Jackson Set To Announce Vegas Show ‘Metamorphosis’

Janet Jackson is potentially taking her career to the next level, as she reportedly announced that she will be performing 15 shows in Las Vegas. According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jackson is sharing her legendary entertainment autobiography in an explosive Vegas stage show at the Park MGM.

Named “Metamorphosis,” Jackson’s shows will start May 17 and will run until August 10. Jackson is the youngest member of the iconic Jackson family and the show will showcase her life in the public eye, including her issues with self-esteem while growing up with super-famous siblings who reached superstar status like herself.

“Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood, and activism, amid the challenges faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis,” Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album Rhythm Nation.”

Next month, Janet will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Janet shared the news via social media and her fans were so excited they started a movement called “#JanetJacksonRocks” to express their love for her.

Last year, Jackson released a new single, “Made For Now,” with Daddy Yankee. The official music video has achieved over 58 million views on her official YouTube page in just six months. The Latin version of the single topped the Mexican airplay charts, while the original version topped the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart.

Also in 2018, Janet was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards. On the night, she performed her latest single while giving her die-hard fans a mash-up of “All For You” and “Rhythm Nation.” She was handed her award by Camila Cabello and Jason Derulo who expressed their love for her.

The Sun reported that Jackson would play the Glastonbury Festival in June, where she would join the likes of Stormzy, Janelle Monae, and Kylie Minogue. With no further announcement on the matter, it seems Jackson will be busy in Vegas at the time, but it doesn’t rule out the appearance completely.

Jackson’s last performance in the U.K. was in 2011 during her “Number Ones: Up Close & Personal” tour, where she played a stint of shows at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. She was due to return in 2016 on her “Unbreakable” tour but the dates got canceled.

Tickets to “Metamorphosis” start at $79 (not including fees) and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST on Saturday.