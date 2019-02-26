Bradley Cooper’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Esposito Reacts To Lady Gaga Romance Rumors

Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife Jennifer Esposito reacted to the rumors of a romance between her former husband and his co-star from A Star is Born, Lady Gaga, on Instagram. The thread was posted by the popular Instagram page Comments by Celebs.

Esposito, who was married to Cooper for four months from December 2006 through May 2007, left a one-word comment on a statement made by comedian David Spade on Instagram after the actor and Gaga performed an ultra-steamy rendition of their Oscar-winning song from A Star is Born titled “Shallow.” Comments by Celebs took a screenshot of their exchange and posted it to their page.

E! News reported that after Spade made the comment on after the performance, which you can see by clicking here because it has NSFW language, Esposito remarked “Ha!”

The couple’s split was less than amicable. The Daily Mail reported that in her 2014 book titled Jennifer’s Way, the actress spilled some details about Cooper and their short marriage that were less than pleasing, calling him “smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator.” She also said that “the relationship was about him and what he needed, and nothing else.”

Cooper, who is best known for his work in the films Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, The Hangover, and American Hustle, has come under a microscope since teaming up with Lady Gaga for their Oscar-nominated film. Both Cooper and Gaga were nominated respectively by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Best Lead Actor and Actress for their roles of Jackson Maine and Ally Campana. Both lost their bids in those categories for Oscar gold, but Gaga took home a statuette for Best Original Song.

Gaga and Cooper’s chemistry both on and off screen has been questioned by those who are either hoping for a real-life romance or those who are calling the duo good actors for allowing fans to believe they have a secret romance in order to further the popularity of the film.

Whether or not the actors are involved romantically has not been confirmed officially by either Gaga or Cooper’s camp. In fact, Cooper brought the mother of his daughter and longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk to the Academy Awards as his date, and she was seated between Gaga and Cooper. Inquisitr previously reported that Shayk and Gaga shared a sweet hug after the singer and songwriter won her Oscar.

Cooper and Gaga’s steamy Academy Awards performance was clearly filled with chemistry. They locked eyes from the moment they ascended the steps of the Dolby Theatre to perform the smash tune, only the second time the twosome performed it publicly since the release of the film. The first time was during one of Gaga’s Las Vegas residency shows in January, according to People Magazine.

After the performance, Gaga allegedly said, according to People Magazine, as the couple exited the stage, “Did I nail it?”

The singer then reportedly told Cooper, “I’m so proud of you!”