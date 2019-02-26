Miley Cyrus Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Cryptic Instagram Photo

Miley's cryptic caption has fans speculating that she and Liam could be expecting their first child.

Miley Cyrus sparked some serious pregnancy speculation with a new photo posted to her Instagram account. As Pop Culture reported, the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer had fans questioning if she and husband Liam Hemsworth could be expecting their first child together after the star referred to herself as “mother” in her recent social media upload.

The site revealed that the singer and actor whipped fans into a frenzy after posting a snap of herself walking the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on February 24 while calling herself “mother” in the caption and claiming that others have been calling her by the same name.

The photo from the red carpet showed Cyrus looking uber-glamorous. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she was wearing a plunging black sequin gown as she leaned forward slightly before then leaning her head backward. Miley also placed her hand on her thigh as she pouted for the cameras while dripping in diamonds, including a snake necklace around her neck.

Pop Culture reported that the comments sections of Cyrus’s various social media accounts were quickly flooded with inquisitive messages from fans who were a little confused over her choice of caption. Many believed she may have been making a pregnancy announcement in the wake of her and Liam’s December wedding.

Cyrus also posted the same red carpet photo to her official Twitter account late on Oscar night.

There, fans also questioned if she could be pregnant with her first child after reading the pretty cryptic caption.

Is she pregnant???? — Mardimoo05 (@mardi_moose) February 26, 2019

Are you pregnant? — Sheltilda du Parc (@Shelley19843048) February 25, 2019

Miley Cyrus looks like 4 months pregnant in that photo? I detect a small baby bump around her stomach/tummy area trust me on that! I think she will confirm this pregnancy in due course! Spoiler Alert! Am I right Miley? ???? — Michael Gomes (@magomes466727) February 25, 2019

If your pregnant congrats!!! — Marta puchalski (@MartaPuchalski) February 25, 2019

is she pregnant???! — Katelynn???? (@katehurston) February 25, 2019

Confused. Is this a sexy mommy thing or a pregnancy announcement miley cyrus edition? — umm Name. (@morganAandL) February 25, 2019

But while some jumped on the baby bandwagon, others pointed out that the former Hannah Montana actress actually appeared to be referencing the song “Call Me Mother” by drag superstar RuPaul.

Twitter user @IsreaeelLMK clarified that Cyrus appeared to be quoting the track rather than announcing a pregnancy, clarifying on the social media site, “It is a @RuPaul song, available on iTunes.”

Miley hasn’t yet publicly addressed all the baby rumors, though if she really is about to become a mom, she didn’t appear to be sporting much of a baby bump as she walked the red carpet at the event alongside Hemsworth, who she married on December 23.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

But this certainly isn’t the first time the former Disney Channel star has been plagued by pregnancy rumors after sharing a snap online.

As The Inquisitr reported back in November 2017, Miley was hit with a wave of comments from fans suggesting she could be expecting after she posted a photo of herself celebrating her 25th birthday in an oversized T-shirt.

But while her followers suggested she may have been showing off a baby bump during her celebrations, Miley was quick to dispel the rumors and joked that she was actually just eating a lot as her birthday fell around Thanksgiving.

“Not pregnant,” she clapped back, as Access reported at the time. “Just eating a s**t-ton of tofurkey.”