Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Poses In A Strapless Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

Candice is flaunting her tan in a strapless bikini.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel had her amazing body on display once again in another new photo from a recent swimwear shoot. Candice’s swimwear line Tropic of C shared a new photo of the supermodel on Instagram on February 25 that showed her drying out her wet hair as she posed in a monochrome strapless two-piece bikini.

The mom of two held on to her long blonde hair in the latest picture promoting her collection of bikinis and swimsuits as she struck a pose in a black bandeau top and a pair of white high-waisted bottoms.

Swanepoel was proudly showing off some skin and her tan in the snap while shooting a very sultry look toward the camera. She also showed off her accessories by sporting a pair of large silver hoop earrings in both ears.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that the model – who’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable faces and even returned to the lingerie brand’s world-famous annual Fashion Show last year mere months after welcoming her second son – was mixing and matching pieces from her extensive collection. They also teased that Candice was giving off some serious vacation vibes with her latest bikini snap.

Prior to showing off her body in the strapless look, The Inquisitr reported last week that Candice was giving fans a look at another bikini from the line. This time, she was showing off her body in a fun tiny polka-dot look.

Before that, the mom of two and businesswoman took things even skimpier.

The Inquisitr shared photos of Swanepoel modeling a very skimpy fire engine red string bikini for a photo shoot at the beach.

The star has revealed her big secrets to getting and maintaining her bikini body in the past. Fox News reported that she opened up about some of her personal tips for looking good in a two-piece.

“Do it slowly. Even if it’s 10 minutes a day, find a new fun activity that doesn’t feel like working out,” Candice shared with Celebuzz back in 2013 when asked how she gets ready to show off her body in her swimwear.

She then revealed some of her go-to exercises, admitting that even something as simple as taking her dog for a walk is one of her biggest ways of staying fit.

Thomas Concordia / Getty Images for Swarovski

“Going out dancing or doing Zumba or taking my dog out playing,” Candice told the site at the time.

More recently, she also credited her amazingly toned body to her own style of yoga.

“I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years,” Swanepoel told The Cut of how her exercise routine changed after she became a mom for the first time. “It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music.”