Demi Rose Puts Her Booty & Thigh Gap On Display In Skimpy Black Swimsuit

Whether she’s strutting her stuff at red carpet events – as was recently the case at the 2019 BRIT Awards – or enjoying some well-deserved relaxation time during her enviable trips abroad, Demi Rose Mawby is always turning heads and stirring up attention with her killer curves and sun-drenched bikini snaps.

The 23-year-old model always makes it a point to look her best when she steps out into the world, and she certainly has got what it takes to maintain her status of Instagram sensation.

Demi is well-known for her sizzling social media photos and often shares sultry snapshots from her sun-kissed vacations with her 8.5 million Instagram followers. The stunning model was recently photographed soaking up the sun in Thailand – and the snapshots do not disappoint at all.

In a series of photos captured on Monday, the buxom beauty showed off her endless curves in a skimpy black swimsuit as she hit the pool with one of her girlfriends to enjoy a chilled day in the sun. The photos, published today by the Daily Mail, show Demi and her bikini-clad companion kicking back and relaxing by the pool, sharing a few laughs, and even cuddling up to pose for a steamy poolside photoshoot.

While Demi usually prefers to flaunt her famous curves in dazzling and very revealing bikinis – just like she did in her latest Instagram snap, as reported yesterday by Inquisitr – this time the British bombshell opted to slip into a simple black one-piece. Although not as risqué as her usual, barely-there beach attire, the black swimsuit beautifully highlighted her hourglass figure, while also showcasing her generous cleavage and curvy backside.

Demi Rose sizzles in skimpy black swimsuit as her pal helps her apply suncream to her famous curves during Thailand holiday https://t.co/4qZOyYo6kQ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 26, 2019

As always, Demi was not shy about flaunting her voluptuous assets. In one particular snapshot, the gorgeous model put her booty on full display, showing off her perfect thigh gap as she bent down to rest her elbows on a balustrade by the pool. Her curvaceous derriere drew the photographer’s attention on a number of occasions – and was, therefore, amply showcased in the photoshoot.

The Birmingham-born stunner also sent pulses racing in a few saucy snapshots featuring her friend. The two girls were photographed in some very affectionate poses by the pool and even got a little handsy before the photoshoot.

In some of the snaps, Demi was seen giggling while her friend methodically applied sunscreen on her back. The unnamed girl, who rocked a red bikini, made sure that Demi was well protected from the sun and even knelt down to get her ample derriere and incredibly toned thighs lathered in sunscreen.