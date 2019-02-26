‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Shows Skin In A Blue Bikini At 48

Bethenny's putting her body on display at the beach.

Real Housewives of New York City‘s Bethenny Frankel was proudly flaunting her bikini body during a sunny trip to the beach. The Daily Mail reports that the Bravo reality star and businesswoman had no problem flaunting her curves as she soaked up the sun during a recent trip to Boca Raton in Florida.

New photos showed 48-year-old Bethenny – who’s mom to 8-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy – rocking a light blue bikini as she spent some time by the ocean posing for the camera in her bikini which featured a crop-top style top and high-waisted bottoms that stretched up almost to her bellybutton.

Frankel covered her eyes with a pair of glamorous reflective purple sunglasses in the candid pictures and also had a white fedora on her head with a pink sash around it. She also had an oversized necklace with a heart-shaped pendant around her neck.

According to the site, Bethenny was spending some time down in the Sunshine State with her boyfriend Paul Bernon, who matched her in a pale blue shirt as they lounged around in the sun together.

But this actually wasn’t the first look at her bikini body the Real Housewives star gave fans while enjoying some downtime at the beach in Boca Raton.

Last week, Bethenny gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers a look at her body in a two-piece in a hilarious bikini photo as she posed on a sun lounger with cucumber slices on her eyes and an orange segment in her mouth.

Prior to that, her Instagram followers were treated to a photo of her posing at the beach with the ocean just in view behind her. She was wearing a strapless, high-waisted two-piece with a leaf print across the top and bottoms.

Before that, she showed some skin on a swing.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Frankel shared a video of herself on a swing in her swimwear while revealing to her fans that she was enjoying some 80-degree weather.

Amazingly, Bethenny’s actually revealed in the past that – despite the amazing body she’s been showing off at the beach at 48-years-old – she actually doesn’t always have time to exercise.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Lord & Taylor

“I don’t have time to exercise. I could always stay thin, but I’d like to be fit,” she told Health during a past interview. “But I have to get a rhythm, and it’s hard right now. I want to be a great mom and spend a lot of time with Bryn, and I’d never take an hour away from her to work out.”

She also shared that she tries to do yoga when she can but doesn’t believe in diets.

“When I was in my 30s, I just unlocked the safe. I figured out how dieting doesn’t work,” Bethenny said at the time. “I’d been on every diet and it took me all those years to realize: Diets are hopeless. They are [hopeless], and then they break your spirit.”