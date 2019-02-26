Olivia Culpo Goes Braless In Revealing See-Through Dress During Paris Outing

Olivia Culpo has been traveling around the world nonstop the past few weeks in order to attend all the different Fashion Weeks, and she is currently turning heads in Paris with her outfit choices.

On Monday, she attended the Dior Addict Stellar Shine party in a shimmering tulle dress that hugged her statuesque figure and made for the perfect option to kick off all the Paris Fashion Week events. The former Miss Universe gave a nod to the brand by wearing a Dior gown, and she opted to go braless in the plunging light-pink dress that also featured a gorgeous open back.

She completed her classy look with silver heels and a pretty Dior handbag. She opted for a color palette that matched her outfit when it came to her makeup, sporting a light pink lipstick shade and some dark mascara. Olivia’s above-the-shoulder brunette locks were perfectly styled into loose waves, framing her gorgeous facial features.

The model took to Instagram to share a video of herself at the star-studded event, in which she’s seen twirling around and working her modeling skills while also sending a kiss to her 3.7 million followers. Behind her, there is a panel that says “Be Dior, Be Pink,” which she took very seriously considering her stunning pink ensemble.

According to the Daily Mail, Paris Fashion Week kicked off this Monday, and the Christian Dior runway show is set to take place on Tuesday. The February 26 date will finish with a much-anticipated Saint Laurent show, while other brands such as Lanvin, Kenzo, and Isabel Marant are scheduled for the coming days. Paris Fashion Week ends a full month of fashion shows around the world, and it comes right after the Milan one. And Olivia isn’t the only model who’s been seen attending all the big catwalk events.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she revealed that she was hanging out in Paris with fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, who’s also been taking to all the runways the past few weeks. The two ladies appeared to be having coffee together, and they were even sporting matching T-shirts!

“The old ‘wear your dirty shirt backwards trick,’ but how cute we are matching in #expressxoliviaculpo. Love you @gigihadid,” she captioned one of her clips, in which she turns the camera to Gigi, who’s all smiles as she dons her “Stronger Than You Think” T-shirt.

Later in the day, she posted a mirror selfie of herself rocking her Dior gown and fully ready to attend that night’s event.