Dua Lipa Becomes The Face Of Pepe Jeans

Dua Lipa this morning announced via her social media pages that she is the face of Pepe Jeans, a London based brand. The “New Rules” hitmaker expressed in a tweet that she was happy to work with them because the designer’s heritage is located in London. She reveals she is the first musician fronting the campaign and that she has more to reveal to her fans soon about it.

The photoshoot consists of Lipa wearing denim from head to toe. She rocks a denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up with a pair of jeans to match. Her hair is messier looking on purpose while giving a strong look into the camera. Instantly, Dua’s social media post was met with loads of engagement. Within an hour, her tweet got thousands of likes and hundreds of replies.

Recently, Dua won her first-ever Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City, for “Electricity.” Lipa recently took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summer shit with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

Her debut self-titled album had eight singles released from it and has been certified gold and platinum around the world. This record was supported by a world tour which went across Europe, South America, North America, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East. The tour started in Brighton, U.K. and went through fourteen legs. As well as her own headline tours, Lipa had previously supported Bruno Mars, Troye Sivan, and Coldplay from 2016.

With all the success, Lipa was honored with a waxwork in Madame Tussauds in London. The wax is a replica of her on stage at Glastonbury in 2016 with the same outfit. The waxwork can be found in the Glow Room according to the Metro.

“I’ve been to Madame Tussauds a few times when I was younger and I took my family when they’ve come down from Kosovo and Holland and it’s always been a really fun experience,” she said at the launch of the waxwork.

“It blows my mind. It’s pretty crazy to see it come to life. I’m hoping I can take it home with me.”

Since becoming a global act, Dua has managed to gain herself a loyal following. She boasts a staggering 26.8 million Instagram followers and posts nearly every day. A lot of her posts can be seen to have over a million likes and thousands of comments from her fans she calls “Loves.”