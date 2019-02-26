Carrie Underwood’s 3-Year-Old Son Isaiah Steals The Show In Rare Public Appearance

Little Isaiah pulled some funny faces as he dropped the puck at a hockey game.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s 3-year-old son Isaiah stole the show as he supported his dad during a Nashville Predators game on February 25. Per The Tennessean, the little boy – who became a big brother after the birth of his sibling Jacob in January – dropped the ceremonial puck as his famous dad returned to his old team for Mike Fisher night, adorably smiling and laughing for the cameras.

Video from the big game showed Isaiah being held by his dad before the big game, which saw the Predators take on the Edmonton Oilers, as he played with the puck and even tried to take a bite out of the game piece.

Isaiah also adorably spotted his dad in a video segment the Nashville Predators played highlighting some of his biggest career achievements on the big screen and sweetly pointed at Mike to let him know that he saw him on the screen.

Carrie’s son – who will turn 4-years-old on February 27 – then stuck his tongue out as he took to the ice while holding Fisher’s hand while the former Nashville Predators captain was presented with a framed picture.

Isaiah then flashed a huge toothy grin for the camera as he had his picture taken before dropping the puck for the big game, fist bumping with the players and hugging his dad’s leg tight.

Understandably, Carrie didn’t appear to make the trip to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the game. The appearance by her husband and son came just over a month after they welcomed their second son into the world. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the couple became parents to baby Jacob Bryan on January 21.

Though Underwood and Fisher do share photos and videos of their eldest son on occasion on social media, the twosome rarely gives fans a look at little Isaiah’s face for privacy reasons.

But fans of the country star and the hockey player on social media were clearly loving getting to see the little guy head out onto the ice with his dad.

So cute seeing Isaiah there with Mike. pic.twitter.com/ZlXU3Ch1iV — Courtney (@ccyankeechick82) February 26, 2019

Isaiah is the cutest!! That huge smile for the camera and running off the ice, I love it. You got a cute one @mikefisher1212 and @carrieunderwood !! — Stephanie (@318steph) February 26, 2019

Isaiah Fisher just charmed the entirety of @BrdgstoneArena. So stinkin' cute. — Anthony (@CptnMayhem) February 26, 2019

Underwood has mainly stayed out of the spotlight since becoming a mom of two last month.

However, as The Inquisitr shared earlier this month, she and Fisher did snap a selfie together just a few weeks after becoming parents for the second time to show their support for the End It Movement which aims to shine a light on slavery.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for CMT

Carrie has also revealed to fans how she and her nearest and dearest are celebrating little Isaiah’s birthday.

On February 25, Underwood took to Instagram to give fans a look at the adorable Muppets Most Wanted themed birthday cake her eldest son had for his birthday at what appeared to be his fourth birthday party ahead of the big day on February 27.