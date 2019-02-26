NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Not ‘Bothered’ By Trade Rumors, ‘It’s Kind Of Flattering’

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal has been the subject of various trade rumors before the February NBA trade deadline. With their inability to contend for the NBA championship title, most people expected the Wizards to make a huge roster shakeup and take a different route. Undergoing a full-scale rebuild would start by trading their best trade asset for young players and future draft picks.

Luckily for Bradley Beal, the February NBA trade deadline passed with him remaining an official member of the Wizards’ roster. In an interview with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Beal revealed how he reacted when he heard his name being mentioned in trade rumors. The two-time NBA All-Star said that instead of being concerned, he felt flattered knowing that several NBA teams want to add him to their roster.

“I wasn’t bothered, honestly. In a way, it’s kind of [confirmation] teams want me. It’s kind of [flattering]. In a way, it’s like, ‘Dang, this is pretty cool.’ But, at the same time, I hate change. You never want to have up and move, you don’t want to have to leave [for a new team and city]. Also, in a way, I think it pushed us to produce better. You want to be more productive when you’re on the block. When people see their name in trade talks, they’re like, ‘Oh man, I have something to prove. I have to play hard.'”

Unlike most NBA players, Bradley Beal doesn’t seem to be affected by the trade rumors. Instead of being distracted, Beal used the trade rumors as inspiration to further improve his overall performance. As of now, the 25-year-old shooting guard continues to prove that he deserves to be named as an NBA All-Star. This month, Beal is averaging 30.9 points, 7.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 52.2 percent shooting from the field and 32.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Despite their current situation, Bradley Beal said in numerous occasions that he has no intention of demanding a trade from the Wizards. Beal said that he hates change and doesn’t want to be labeled a “quitter.” To prove his commitment to the franchise, Beal revealed that during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, he started recruiting several NBA players who are set to hit the free market next July. Beal said that the only thing that could force him to find his way out of Washington is when he sees that the Wizards no longer prioritize winning.