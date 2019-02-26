Kylie Jenner Flaunts Booty As She Wears Nothing Underneath See-Through Slip Dress On Instagram

It’s been a rough week for Kylie Jenner ever since it emerged that her best friend Jordyn Woods had hooked up with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but it seems like the 21-year-old is determined to carry on with her life despite all of the social media commotion.

On Tuesday, Kylie took to Instagram to share a series of new photos from her most recent photo shoot, and she definitely didn’t disappoint her 127 million followers. In the vintage-looking pictures, which were shot by L.A.-based photographer and director Sasha Samsonova (who’s often collaborated with Kylie), the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan donned a completely sheer slip dress that hugged her curvy physique and put her world-famous booty on full display. The mini dress also had black polka dots, but its see-through fabric left very little to the imagination, with Kylie even having to cover her breasts in some of the snaps to avoid breaking any Instagram rules.

The mother-of-one paired her daring ensemble with some heeled boots, while her long raven locks provided the perfect contrast with her skin tone in the black-and-white photos. Her long nails were painted in a light, nude color, and she kept her makeup pretty simple, opting for some eye shadow and thick eyelashes, perfectly shaped eyebrows, as well as some contour to help frame her cheekbones.

Kylie proved that she is way more than used to the cameras by posing in several different positions, and the results were absolutely fabulous. Her fans agreed, gushing endlessly about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in the comment section, with each of her new photos racking up around one million likes in just under four hours.

It may just be that this is the makeup mogul’s way of distracting herself after what has been a very dramatic week for her entire family. Last Monday, rumors emerged that Kylie’s bestie Jordyn had made out with NBA star Thompson, who is the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, after a drink-filled night out that ended at his house. Once Kylie found out that the rumors were true, she asked Jordyn to gather her things and move back into her mother’s house (Jordyn had been living at Kylie’s guest house for months).

This was a huge disappointment not just for Khloe and the rest of the family members, who considered Jordyn family, but particularly for Kylie, as she had been her closest friend for years.

“Kylie still seems torn. It’s gonna be very difficult for her to cut Jordyn completely out of her life,” a source told People.