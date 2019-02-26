Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt & Sally Role Play

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 25 promise that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will keep the spark alive when they decide to engage in a little role-playing activity. The couple will indulge in some adult time when they turn up the heat.

Wyatt and Sally have so much to celebrate now that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has agreed to start a fashion house. Wyatt had issued his dad with an ultimatum and impressed upon him that the only way that he would return to Spencer Publications is if Sally was at his side. He reminded his father that he had cost Sally her fashion house, and he wanted Bill to help her resurrect it.

After realizing that Wyatt was serious, Bill agreed to his terms. After all, he wanted to reunite his family after ripping them apart. Bill figured that Wyatt’s demands were a small price to pay for having him back in the fold. Bill also knows that because Wyatt and Liam are close, he could play a pivotal role in healing the rift between him and Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt and Sally will celebrate the return of Spectra Fashions. In anticipation of meeting Dollar Bill, Wyatt and Sally will do a little role play. It appears as if Wyatt will try to prepare Sally for any questions that his father may throw at her. He knows Bill very well and can predict the type of interview that Bill may conduct.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally and Wyatt role-play “how to negotiate with Bill Spencer.” pic.twitter.com/pl7ypLhgK9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 26, 2019

Things take an interesting turn while they practice the various scenarios, per She Knows Soaps. Wyatt and Sally will share an intimate moment as they role play and reaffirm their love for each other. At the moment, Sally and Wyatt are at the height of their romance. As they continue to pile on the affection, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that this is just the calm before the storm for this couple.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is due to return next month. The suave playboy toyed with Sally’s emotions and promised her the world before he dumped her for Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). Sally only had the clothes on her back when she returned to Los Angeles when Wyatt took her in.

It will be interesting to see the redhead’s reaction when her old flame comes to town. Will she still be loyal to Wyatt who has proven his devotion to her, or will she be swayed by Thomas’ charm?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.