Gretchen Rossi Reveals Her Baby’s Gender In Cute Instagram Post

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are going to welcome a little girl into their growing family. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram page on Monday to share the good news by posting a series of sweet videos from the couple and others as they throw fireworks loaded with pink confetti in a backyard, as Fox News reported.

“My dreams of having a baby and now a little girl have come true!” she wrote as part of her lengthy caption detailing her happiness.

The first clip shows how Rossi jumps up in excitement as soon as she sees the pink of the confetti that bursts up into the air. While Smiley was wearing a light blue jacket, he was also wearing a light pink shirt underneath and a pink ribbon in his jacket’s pocket, suggesting he might have been expecting a girl.

As Rossi detailed in her caption, she and Smiley were secretly hoping for a boy because Smiley already have two boys — Grayson Smiley, 11, and Gavin Smiley, 17.

“Slade and I are overjoyed and secretly were hoping and praying we would have a little girl (just because he already has two boys) We feel so blessed and thank all of our friends and family for being with us to celebrate such a special day and the arrival of our little girl in July!!” she added.

The post, which Rossi shared with her 742,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 61,000 likes and more than 2,800 comments within the first hours of being up. Users of the social media platform and fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to share their enthusiasm and wish the 40-year-old mother to be all the best in the journey ahead.

“SO PERFECT!!!!!!!! CONGRATS MOMMY AND DADDY!!!! you’re princess is going to be so loved!” one user wrote.

“I can’t wait to see how you dress this precious little girl up, considering how awesome you always look,” another one chimed in.

According to the Fox News report, Smiley proposed to the Real Housewives of Orange County alum back in 2013, and, as Page Six previously detailed, the two announced that they are expecting their first child together in December, after the couple had been trying to conceive using IVF for four years, as Smiley previously had a vasectomy.

After their first round, Rossi and Smiley ended up losing 14 embryos, she said in an interview, according to the Page Six report.