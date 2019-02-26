‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe & Stefan Grow Close, Gabi Asks Brady For Help

Days of Our Lives will continue on with the drama on Tuesday, and lives could be changed forever.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Haley be furious with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) for telling her huge secret to his father.

As many fans already know, Haley is not only the younger sister of D.A. Melinda Trask, but she is also undocumented, and in the country illegally. Haley told JJ her secret in confidence, knowing that if it got out there could be huge consequences, such as being deported, a breakdown of her relationship with her sister, and/or Melinda’s career being ruined.

However, an upset JJ told his father in confidence, but since Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) is no longer the man that he used to be, the situation blew up in JJ’s face.

Viewers know that Jack has no memories of his time in Salem, or his family members like son JJ and his wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Jack had died and was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s serum, which left him with amnesia, much like it did to Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who eventually regained his memory.

However, after finding out that JJ had told Jack about Haley’s status, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) had pushed Jack to try to get into the mayoral race, but the only way to do so was to take Melinda down, pushing her out to make way for him.

Jennifer is now also furious that Jack and Eve would blurt out such as scandalous and private family matter to the entire city of Salem, and also while on television.

Days of Our Lives fans will see Jen start to come to terms with the fact that Jack is no longer the man she married, and that Eve has her hooks in him deeper than she thought.

In the latest #DAYS, Jack and JJ bond after the wedding. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/pb2zdY27EN — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 23, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will be worried about El Fideo’s men coming for her. Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will be there to protect her, and the experience will cause the new roomies to grow even closer to one another.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will be desperate to save her company. She’ll turn to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) for help. Perhaps she’ll ask him to buy her company back from Stefan, or maybe she’ll try to land a job at working with Brady.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.