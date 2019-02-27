‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: One Celebrity Publicly Swears He’s Not The Peacock, But Is It A Ruse?

It seems as if he really isn't the Peacock, or is he?

For weeks and weeks, fans have watched with anticipation and hope that their guesses were correct about which celebrities were in the costumes on The Masked Singer. Early on, the Peacock was actually one of the most notably obvious choices, but here it is the week of the season finale and the bird is still the word. Now, one celebrity has come right out and publicly denied being the Peacock, but can they be trusted?

With the season finale airing on Wednesday, there are only three masked celebrities who have yet to be revealed. Their identities have been secret all this time, but a host of others have been unmasked and with fans witnessing these unveilings so far:

Alien – La Toya Jackson

Deer – Terry Bradshaw

Hippo – Antonio Brown

Lion – Rumer Willis

Pineapple – Tommy Chong

Poodle – Margaret Cho

Rabbit – Joey Fatone

Raven – Ricki Lake

Unicorn – Tori Spelling

That leaves only the Peacock, Monster, and Bee to unmask, but who are they?

A lot of people think that the Bee is Gladys Knight. Many fans feel as if T-Pain will be unmasked as the Monster. As for the Peacock? There are a number of viewers who truly believe it is between Donny Osmond and Neil Patrick Harris, but the latter celebrity has come right out and confirmed being on the show at all.

As pointed out by Entertainment Tonight, half of the fans of The Masked Singer feel as if NPH is the masked bird. Others believe that it is Donny Osmond who is under the mask and as reported by Inquisitr, his sister Marie even spoiled his identity but was she telling the truth?

After more than a month of fans tagging him on social media and insisting he is the Peacock, Neil Patrick Harris took to Twitter on Valentine’s Day to dispute the claims.

I’m not the Peacock. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 14, 2019

It’s not surprising that Harris would deny being the Peacock as he may not even be on The Masked Singer at all. Then again, if he is the Peacock, he’s not going to do anything to confirm his identity before it is time for him to officially reveal that it is him.

Once NPH tweeted out his denial at being the feathered singer, the official Twitter account called his tweet “suspicious.” They also responded to his tweet by keeping the mystery going and building.

The Masked Singer knows who is under the masks of the Bee, Peacock, and Monster. Neil Patrick Harris knows if he is the Peacock or not. Still, no-one is going to know anything for 100 percent certain until the season finale and the final unmasking. For Fox, they have to be loving the fan interaction with the series which is doing nothing but helping its popularity.

Now, is NPH really the Peacock or not? Or is it Donny Osmond? Someone else?