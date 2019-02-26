Watch SS Lazio Vs AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To View Coppa Italia Semifinal 1st Leg Online

Five-time winners AC Milan travel to Rome for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal against SS Lazio, who have won the Cup six times.

The sixth-place club in Serie A, SS Lazio, will get the chance to bounce back after they were unceremoniously dumped from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, per Soccerway, after a two-legged Round of 32 elimination tie in which the Roman club failed to score a goal off of Spanish side Sevilla — despite having scored 33 league goals this season, good for seventh-best in the Italian top flight. But Lazio will play host to one of the more in-form sides in Italy, in AC Milan who have not lost in their last nine matches played in Italy. Both teams will try to get an advantage in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal, which will live stream from Rome.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Coppa Italia semifinal first-leg match pitting the sixth-place team in Serie A, SS Lazio, against fourth-place AC Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at 70,600-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, February 26.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time or noon Pacific on Tuesday. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 4 a.m. China Standard Time on Wednesday morning, February 27.

While Milan have five Italian Cup titles, but none since 2003, Lazio have won the cup six times, most recently in 2013. But the long Cup drought does not seem to bother AC Milan Head Coach Genarro Gattuso, according to Tribal Football.

“We’re certainly in a good run of form, but we’re facing a team who have become a stalwart of Italian football. We have great respect for Lazio and we know we have a difficult game to face,” Gattuso said on Monday. “No Coppa Italia since 2003? We plan to prepare well for this match, but we’ll take care of that later.”

SS Lazio and AC Milan dueled to a 1-1 draw, per Soccerway, in their first and, until Tuesday, only meeting of the season. But Lazio have lost three consecutive matches, including both Europa League legs against Sevilla, coming into Tuesday’s showdown, as Sempre Milan reports.

AC Milan Head Coach Gennaro Gattuso. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the first leg in the SS Lazio vs AC Milan Coppa Italia Tuesday semifinal tie, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Biancocelesti vs. Rossoneri clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will all be carried by BT Sport. In Italy itself, the SS Lazio vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal first-leg game will be streamed live by RAI Play. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Coppa Italia semifinal match will be streamed live with a subscription to the FloFC service, and in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the Final Four Italian Cup match on Tuesday in Rome.

Throughout the Caribbean, Direct TV Sports Caribbean will carry Lazio-Milan. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of SS Lazio vs AC Milan, see Live Soccer TV.