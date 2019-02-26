Tristan Thompson Misses Khloe Kardashian Already, Regrets Jordyn Woods Hookup, Per ‘HL’

Tristan Thompson is reportedly already missing Khloe Kardashian. The NBA player and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split last week after it was revealed that he had cheated on his baby mama with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson is now regretting his hookup with Jordyn Woods, and is missing Khloe Kardashian, knowing that he’ll likely never win her back after two hurtful cheating scandals.

“Tristan majorly regrets his time with Jordyn. He loved being a small family with Khloe, already misses her and is realizing how being with Jordyn did serious damage. He is upset things were not going well between him and Khloe and realizes now, getting with Jordyn was not a healthy way to deal with his issues. He feels horrible that he was the cause of so much pain and hurt in the family he loves,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to add that Thompson never thought that his hookup with Woods would have such a lasting impact on Kylie, and tear apart the family and friendships that they’ve built.

“He feels bad about everything, has no idea how he can ever apologize or make things right with the family and wishes he could go back to do things differently,” the insider dished.

It seems that things were not going well for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson before the cheating scandal. On Valentine’s Day, Khloe shared a flower arrangement that Tristan had sent her, but the pair allegedly didn’t see one another although Thompson was in L.A.

Instead, Tristan reportedly attended a single’s party at his teammate Jordan Clarkson’s house, where sources claim to have seen him flirting with women and exchanging numbers to the girls who were approaching him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s family members are seemingly furious about the situation, with Kim Kardashian throwing major shade online with Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq.

In addition, Khloe’s former stepbrother, Brody Jenner, also spoke out about Tristan’s cheating scandal, revealing that Kardashian should have left Thompson the first time he cheated on her back in April while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True.

Brody went on to say that Khloe is a great person, and that she does not deserve to be treated so poorly by Tristan.

Fans can see more about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.