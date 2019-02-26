‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Blazer On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes is living her best life, and she often takes to her Instagram page to share her reflections with her followers. On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a sultry snapshot of herself wearing nothing under an opened blazer that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 28-year-old model is featured in a gray checkered blazer that puts her cleavage on full display. The Pennsylvania model has her body toward the camera, which captures from the waist up, catching a glimpse from the upper body, highlighting her busty figure.

Hoopes is topless under the blazer, putting her cleavage at the center of the photo. While the picture doesn’t capture her midsection clearly, it shows that she is touching the buttons on her jacket. Hoopes is looking straight at the onlooker with her lips very slightly parted in a playful and seductive way. The swimsuit model is posing in front of a white wall with natural lighting hitting her from above through the building in a way that casts interesting shadows on her face.

While it is hard to see whether she is wearing or not because of the shadows, it is clear that she has a generous layer of mascara on her lashes, which helps accentuate her intense gaze.

The snapshot, which Hoopes shared with her impressive 1.1 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 16,400 likes and more than 160 comments in about eight hours of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to respond to her caption.

“Yeppers, live in the moment. Think, breath, and talk positives. For what you say, you attract,” one said, engaging with the message she shared in her caption.

“Shine on you beautiful soul,” another user wished her.

As Maxim pointed out last year, Hoopes has been featured on Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition since 2014, making this year’s her sixth with the magazine. As The Daily Mail has pointed out, Hoopes has spoken up about how proud she is of the magazine for being inclusive in its selection of model, including women with a varied range of body types to represent beauty.

“Every year @si_swimsuit always amazes me & takes leaps in the industry! This year & this group of amazingly strong women who band together are seriously so inspiring!.. Doesn’t matter your age weight height or anything no one deserves to be treated poorly touched or abused for the way the look or for what other people view you as! Always do you and know that there’s options and people here to help you!” she is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.