Kailyn Lowry Claps Back On Twitter After Child Support Drama Airs On ‘Teen Mom 2’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Jo Rivera, requested a significant amount of child support from Kailyn. Kailyn was shocked that Jo had seemingly gone behind her back to request $1,000 a month in child support from her as well as back payments.

While the show was airing, Kailyn took to Twitter to defend herself and revealed that she paid Jo back, saying, “FYI I paid jo back a years worth of child support.”

Jo had been paying Kailyn $475 in child support every month. At one point, Kailyn agreed to stop the child support but claimed she “never got around to it.” As a result, Jo felt that he needed to request more child support from Kailyn so that their son could have a similar lifestyle at both of their homes.

According to Us Weekly, on the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Jo opened up about why he asked for child support, telling his wife, Vee, “I feel like for the past eight years she’s had her hand around my throat pushing me under the f***ing water and just holding me there. I’m entitled to something for this past year of me paying, and I’m entitled to the help. I feel like I do need some help.”

Kailyn, however, felt that her ex had gone behind her back. Prior to this incident, Kailyn and Jo were doing a great job at co-parenting and communicating. Although it took the former couple a while to get to that place, it was great to see Kail, Jo, and even Jo’s wife Vee all getting along. Kailyn was even in attendance at the couple’s wedding last year.

On the new episode, Kailyn found out she could end up paying Jo nearly double the monthly amount that he requested.

Fans met Kailyn Lowry on her episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, Kailyn and Jo found out they were expecting a son together. The young couple tried to make their relationship work and, at one point, Kailyn even stayed with Jo and his family since she had little support from her own family. The couple was unable to work things out and Kailyn eventually moved out on her own. She later met and married Javi Marroquin and had another son with him. The two divorced and Kailyn recently gave birth to her third son to a man named Chris.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV. Fans will have to tune in next week to see what happens between Kail and Jo.