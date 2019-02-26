Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Pic Of Sister Khloe Since Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Broke

Fans have been eager for an update on Khloe Kardashian since the news broke that her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Though Khloe has shared some cryptic quotes to her Instagram story — slightly skirting around the drama — Kourtney shared a snap of the Good American entrepreneur, alongside little sister Kendall Jenner.

The trio of shots showed the sisters in various sexy outfits. Khloe and Kourtney wore sheer, skintight jumpsuits that were covered in rhinestones. Underneath her gray garb, Kourtney showed off a black lingerie set that put her ample cleavage front and center. In one of the pics, Kourtney turned around to reveal the backside of the racy outfit — exposing a thong — as Kendall placed her hands on her sister’s curvy backside.

Khloe, for her take on the daring outfit, rocked the same silver pantsuit, but wore pink tones underneath hers, a striking contrast to Kourtney’s. She wore her platinum locks with a sharp-looking middle part, and straightened out her long bob, letting the neat look fall to her chin. She wore smokey shadow to make her eyes pop, and a nude, matte gloss that was accentuated by her flirty pout she threw to the camera.

Looking trim and firm for the sultry shot, Khloe invoked some serious Revenge Body vibes, flaunting her toned physique in different poses for the photos.

Kendall took a different route with her outfit, choosing to rock a crimson-colored minidress. The strapless number hugged the model’s body, and showed off her toned arms and shoulders as she showed the look off from both the front and back sides. She paired the outfit with some sheer black tights and striking, bright white gloves and high-heels, creating a unique look that wowed her fans.

The Calvin Klein model wore her dark hair in a bouncy blowout that sat on her shoulders, and went full on glam with her makeup, including contouring, heavy bronzer, and a deep nude lip-stain.

Fans of the famous sisters took to the comments section of Kourtney’s post to praise the women over their fashion sense, insane physiques, and interesting poses. Admirers of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian starlets were even more elated over spotting Khloe in the photos, as she hasn’t posted a pic of herself in over a week.

“Khloe Karashian you are goals in every beautiful way. Heart, soul, and mind,” one fan added.

“Khloe you are goals you been through a lot and who knows what else! We don’t see much on the internet but I’m sure enough to make you look that strong. Sheesh true definition of a role model for her daughter. No one can stop her get it woman,” another shared.

Fans of Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall will be keeping a watchful eye on their social media accounts for the next update, and sexy outfit choices, from the Kardashian clan.