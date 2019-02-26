Leah Messer’s Boyfriend Jason Jordan Says Corey Simms Is ‘A Good Man’ On New ‘Teen Mom 2’

Leah Messer has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for years and on the most recent episode of the show, her new boyfriend Jason Jordan had the opportunity to meet her ex-husband, Corey Simms. Although things could have gone wrong, the situation turned out well and Jason later revealed to Leah that she thinks Corey is “a good man.”

According to Us Weekly, on the new episode, Leah and Jason sat down to talk and Jason revealed, “I don’t know Corey, but I have respect for him, just for the fact that he takes care of his children. To me, Corey — he’s a good man. He works hard, he takes care of his kids. He does what he’s supposed to do.”

Corey Simms and Leah Messer were introduced to fans on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple, who had only been dating for a short time, found out they were expecting twins together. Leah gave birth to Ali and Aleeah in December 2009. The young couple did their best to make their relationship work and it did for a while. The two even married in October 2010, but the marriage was short lived with the two divorcing in June 2011.

Although the couple divorced, they have always done their best to co-parent together and do what is best for their twins. Corey has always been a constant in his daughters’ lives, too.

Leah remarried in April 2012 to a man named Jeremy Calvert. Together, the two share a daughter. They divorced in 2015. While Jeremy provides for his daughter, he isn’t around as much due to being out of town for work. On the new episode, Leah revealed that she “needed to have a conversation” with Jeremy about that.

Leah revealed that she was dating a new man last summer. While fans were happy for her, they were shocked to find out that her new boyfriend was over a decade older than her. However, the mother-of-three revealed why she chose to date someone older. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah explained that men her age “don’t get” her life. As a mother of three children, Leah explained that men her age don’t want any part of that” actually.

While Jason Jordan revealed he has respect for Corey Simms, how did Corey think the meeting went? Corey spoke with his dad about the encounter and said that even though he expected it to be awkward, it wasn’t as awkward as he had anticipated. He also said he “really liked” Jason Jordan.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.