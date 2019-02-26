Lily Collins And Noah Centineo Deny Dating Rumors After Appearing Together At Oscar Party

Photos of the two actors together at the 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party launched dating rumors.

Lily Collins and Noah Centineo kickstarted dating rumors when they were photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. But the fervent gossip has been put to rest as the verdict is that the two are just friends, according to People.

Though neither of the stars attended the 91st Academy Awards, they posed, took pictures, and partied at one of the biggest Oscar parties in Hollywood.

Speculation began online when photos surfaced of the two actors at the event and eyewitnesses spotted them leaving the after-party together. People said they have confirmation that the two are not a couple, via sources that said while the two share a manager, they are only friends.

Flirty comments between the pair on social media did not help matters. Centineo initially posted shirtless photos of himself posing for a Calvin Klein campaign on Instagram.

Collins replied with the playful message, “I never look that good when I lounge.” In response, Centineo wrote, “Oh please,” and a fire emoji.

Centineo also posted a photo of him and Collins posing for the camera with an adorable baby boy between them, above the caption “take a picture with our baby.”

Besides the good-natured teasing and joking, the two actors have also worked on projects together. Centineo recently directed Collins in a music video for Russian musician Arty called “ARTY: Save Me Tonight,” in which he is also cast.

A clip was released in January that featured Collins as a student at a new school who is bullied by her classmates. Centineo appeared as a friendly boy who intervenes and takes her under his wing. Eventually he helps her find her own group of friends.

Lily was previously in a five year, on-off relationship with Jamie Campbell Bower.

In September Centineo admitted to People that he was single after his explosive uptick in popularity that followed the release of the Netflix hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Centineo gained a considerable internet fandom that fell in love with not only him, but his onscreen chemistry with Lana Condor as well.

He quickly cleared up any rumors of a relationship with Condor. “From what she’s told me and from what I’ve seen, she’s so happy with her man, and I’m so happy for her with her man.”

He added, “Yeah, just friends. Lovely, lovely friends. She’s my favorite.”

When asked about his own relationship status, he said he was “Single!”