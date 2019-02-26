Lindsey Pelas Puts Full Booty On Display In Barely-There Bikini

Lindsey Pelas is quickly climbing the ranks to becoming one of the most recognizable faces on social media, and post by the Playboy playmate to Instagram on Monday is a key reason as to why. Pelas took to a sandy shoreline to flaunt one of her most famous assets, her curvaceous backside — and her ever-growing fan base went wild for the snap.

For the shot, Pelas rolled in the sand, letting the souvenirs of the sea cover the length of her entire, voluptuous body. She wore a pair of stringy, thong bikini bottoms in brown, with little beaded and shelled adornments climbing up the thin piece of fabric. Pelas went topless for the shoot, barely covering her buxom chest which she partially buried in the sand.

With the gorgeous waves crashing behind her, the Maxim model wore her platinum locks in long, beach-babe waves that spilled down her back and over her shoulders. Rocking glamorous makeup, Pelas chose a smokey shadow to accentuate her green eyes, and used contouring with heavy sweeps of bronzer to make her cheekbones pop. She wore a nude lip stick with a darker, mauve-colored liner, and flashed a sexy smile to the camera while leaning on her hand.

The Instagram bombshell has been sharing several sultry snaps to her social media as of late, much to the delight of her 8.6 million followers. Recently, the glamour model rocked a photoshoot wearing nothing but an oversized, baby-pink windbreaker, which she flirtatiously left unzipped, leaving very little to the imagination.

For that shot, Pelas partially covered up her most delicate assets, but her ample cleavage and rock-hard abs where on full display. She wore her honey-colored hair in a trendy, high ponytail, curling the ends for a sexy but fun twist on the simple look. Pelas let a few loose pieces of hair fall down to frame her flawless face, which she dressed with shades of rose and nude, complimenting the attire perfectly.

Pelas took to Twitter on Sunday night to share some of her opinions on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and how uncomfortable their performance of “Shallow” made her. When prompted by a fan who asked what the lovely model was wearing to the Oscars that evening, she revealed that she was home, on the couch, and wearing a silk robe — with nothing underneath — while watching the awards. She also stated that she felt sorry for Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, for having to sit through the highly publicized, intimate moment between the A Star Is Born cast-mates.

“And imagine someone working so closely with your baby daddy that just ended their engagement, while their life revolved around your man and her. While they not only portrayed a romance but acted like it in real life and spent so much time together. It’s so awkward to me,” Pelas shared.

As always, fans will be keeping a watchful eye on Pelas’ social media for the next update from the curvy, gorgeous model.