WWE Star Roman Reigns Reveals His Leukemia Is In Remission: ‘The Big Dog Is Back!’

Back in October, WWE star Roman Reigns, whose real name is Joseph Anoa’I, announced that he would be taking some time away from the WWE. He revealed to fans that he was battling leukemia. On the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw, however, the Big Dog announced that he was back.

According to Yahoo, Roman Reigns made the announcement on Monday night. After entering the ring, Reigns spoke to fans and thanked them for all their support and prayers over the months since he made his announcement. He admitted that before making the announcement that his leukemia had returned, he was “terrified,” “scared,” and “insecure.” He even revealed that he was “scared” to reveal that the leukemia had returned.

Reigns said, “So many people prayed for me, God’s voicemail was full. That was how strong it was to be surrounded by you all’s love and you all’s grace.”

Reigns talked about the “overwhelming support” he received from his fans and said it gave him “strength,” “new life,” and “new purpose.”

“When I made my announcement I said I was going to swing for the fences, we did better than y’all, we didn’t just swing for the fences, we hit a home run. When I tell you this I am so grateful, so humbled and so honored to announce this: The good news is, I’m in remission.”

He then exclaimed, “So with that being said, the Big Dog is back.”

Fans in the audience started chanting “Welcome back” as Reigns stood in the ring.

After making his announcement, Reigns exited the ring and back up the ramp. There was someone waiting for him there, though. Seth Rollins came out and hugged Reigns. The two wrestled together as The Shield along with Dean Ambrose.

While fans are ecstatic to see Reigns back and happy to hear that his leukemia is in remission, he did not reveal an actual return date. However, with WrestleMania right around the corner, fans wonder if perhaps that will be the day that he returns. This year, WrestleMania will happen on April 7.

Along with the announcement that his leukemia is in remission, Reigns was wearing a shirt that read, “We Fight, We Believe, We Overcome.”

Reigns was signed by WWE in 2010. He was involved in many matches over the past several years and won many titles. At the time of his October announcement, Reigns was the Universal Champion. However, he had to relinquish that title upon stepping away from the ring to focus on his health.