Hailey Baldwin’s Uncle Billy Baldwin Wants Her To ‘Enjoy Married Life’ Before Having Kids

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber shocked their fans when they announced their marriage last fall. Although they are young and in love, Hailey’s uncle, Billy Baldwin, is hoping his niece and her new husband will enjoy being young before they start a family together.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, Billy said, “I want her to enjoy her married life with her husband for a couple years in her 20s before they rush into that.”

He said he gave her the advice to “not rush into” having kids.

Billy Baldwin continued, “It’s great to be young as a parent but it’s different now. You don’t have to be 23 or 24 years old to chase around kids in their diapers, you can do that when you’re 32, 33, 34…”

Billy also talked about his brother Alec Baldwin who is 60 and the father of four young children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Hailey has been taking advice from a lot of her family members including her dad, Stephen Baldwin. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the young model asked for her dad’s advice before deciding to take the last name Bieber.

According to the report, Hailey, who had a well-known last name before marrying singer Justin Bieber, asked her father if he would be upset if she changed her last name from Baldwin to Bieber. According to Hailey, her father was totally fine with her changing her last name and told her that “everyone knows” she is still a Baldwin.

Recently, Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber has reportedly been going through a hard time. Reportedly, Justin is getting treatment for depression, but according to a source who is close to the couple, Hailey is standing by her man during his rough patch.

The source told Hollywood Life, “She is dedicated to Justin and will never turn her back on him, even when he is struggling. Hailey will always love and support her man, she is not going anywhere.”

The couple shocked fans when they married in a small courthouse ceremony in New York last fall. The couple had been dating for only a couple of months before they decided to tie the knot. However, even though they had only been back together for a short time, they had actually known each other for years and had dated on and off over those years.

Although they are legally married, the couple reportedly hopes to have a larger, more formal ceremony sometime this year. However, details about that are not currently available.